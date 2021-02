Durango wins feature

P. Krishna’s ward Durango (Arshad Alam up) won the V.S. Dhanasekar Memorial Trophy, the main event of the extra day’s races here on Wednesday (Feb.17). The winner is owned by M/s. Zaveri Stud Farm.

1. FIELD GAME PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: WONDERFUL ERA (Nakhat Singh) 1, Beauty Of The Turf (H. Rahul) 2, Magical Wish (A. Imran Khan) 3 and Beforethedawn (Azfar Syeed) 4. 3/4, shd and 4-3/4. 1m, 29.60s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

2. FIELD GAME PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: FORT ST. GEORGE (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Branka (T.S. Jodha) 2, Chaitanya (H. Rahul) 3 and Dominant (A.M. Alam) 4. Hd, nk and 1-1/2. 1m, 30.33s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

3. BELVEDERE PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): BEAUTEOUS MAXIMUS (Nakhat Singh) 1, Kristalina (Brisson) 2, Strong Breeze (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Mystical Magician (T.S. Jodha) 4. 1-1/4, 3-1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 15.72s. Owner: The Estate of Late Mr. Lakshmanan RM. Trainer: R. Foley.

4. BLAZE THE TRACK PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: CATELYN (Antony Raj) 1, Vintage Brut (A. Imran Khan) 2, Royal Rules (Brisson) 3 and Demerara (Azfar Syeed) 4. Shd, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 14.93s. Owners: Dr. T. Devanathan Yadav, Mrs. Meenakshi Yadav, Miss Karishma Yadav & Miss. Harini Yadav. Trainer: Mandanna.

5. M.J. IQBAL MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), maiden 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 45: CAVALLO VINCENTE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Naomi (T.S. Jodha) 2, Moment Of Life (Antony Raj) 3 and Icy River (Jagadeesh) 4. Lnk, 2-1/2 and 3-1/2. 1m, 29.97s. Owner: Mr. Arun Alagappan. Trainer: B. Suresh.

6. V.S. DHANASEKAR MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), rated 80 & above: DURANGO (Arshad Alam) 1, Bernardini (A. Imran Khan) 2, Tudor Treasure (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Royal Currency (Akshay Kumar) 4. 3/4, snk and 8-3/4, 1m, 39.79s. Owner: M/s. Zaveri Stud Farm. Trainer: P. Krishna.

7. BLAZE THE TRACK PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: SHADOW OF LOVE (Azfar Syeed) 1, Pappa Rich (Arshad Alam) 2, Butterfly (A. Imran Khan) 3 and Star Proof (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1-1/4, hd and snk. 1m, 15.10s. Owners: Mr. K. Shashabindu Das, Mr. K.R. Muthukaruppan & Mr. N. Suresh. Trainer: Mandanna.