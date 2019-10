Durango wins Asaf Jah VII Memorial Cup

Deshmukh - trained Durango (Ajeeth Kumar up) won the Asaf Jah VII Memorial Cup, the main event of the races held here on Monday (Oct. 7). The winner is the property of M/s. Zaveri Stud Farm Pvt.Ltd.rep. by Mr. Champaklal Zaveri, Mrs. Bindu C. Zaveri, Ms. Harsha N. Desai & Ms. Niti N. Desai. Trainer Laxman Singh saddled three winners and jockey Suraj Narredu scored a treble.

1. CLASSIC STORY PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): AYUR SHAKTI (Suraj Narredu) 1, Star Racer (Deepak Singh) 2, Southern Lady (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Promiseofhappiness (Kiran Naidu) 4. 3, 1-1/4 and 2-1/4. 1m. 13.78s. Rs 7 (w), 6, 8 and 6 (p), SHP: 21, FP: 29, Q: 26, Tla: 50. Favourite: Ayur Shakti. Owners: M/s. Premanand Sugandhi, G. Raghunandan Chary & Lt.Col. A.R. Raju. Trainer: Arjun Anne.

2. RED SURPRISE PLATE (1,800m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): ACTUALLY (Surya Prakash) 1, Valee Tiger (Deepak Singh) 2, Charlie Brown (Koushik) 3 and Symbol Of Star's (Afroz Khan) 4. 1/4, 2-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 54.67s. Rs. 14 (w), 8, 13 and 12 (p), SHP: 59, FP: 402, Q: 285, Tla: 2,499. Favourite: Actually. Owner: Mr. M. Satyanarayana. Trainer: Deshmukh.

3. ASAF JAH VII MEMORIAL CUP (2,000m), 3-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II): DURANGO (Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Mark My Word (Suraj Narredu) 2, Doroteo (Koushik) 3 and Magical Skill (Jitendra Singh) 4. 3-1/4, 3 and 4-3/4. 2m, 6.54s. Rs. 11 (w), 6 and 6 (p), SHP: 12, FP: 20, Q: 9, Tla: 38. Favourite: Mark My Word. Owners: M/s. Zaveri Stud Farm Pvt.Ltd.rep. by Mr. Champaklal Zaveri, Mrs. Bindu C. Zaveri, Ms. Harsha N. Desai & Ms. Niti N. Desai. Trainer: Deshmukh.

4. AUXILIARY PLATE (1,800m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): NO COMPROMISE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Sporting Smile (Nakhat Singh) 2, Gusty Look (Koushik) 3 and Midnight Dream (Rohit Kumar) 4. 1/4, 1-1/4 and nk. 1m, 52.78s. Rs. 7 (w), 6, 8 and 8 (p), SHP: 22, FP: 29, Q: 28, Tla: 162. Favourite: No Compromise. Owners: Dr. Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

5. K. SRINIVAS REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): SOUTHERN LEGACY (Suraj Narredu) 1, One One One (Abhay Singh) 2, Honest Hunter (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Delphina (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1/4, 1-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 12.78s. Rs. 12 (w), 7, 10 and 8 (p), SHP: 31, FP: 69, Q: 41, Tla: 201. Favourite: Southern Legacy. Owner: Mr. Teja Gollapudi. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

6. CLASSIC STORY PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SAFRA (Suraj Narredu) 1, Green Turf (A.A. Vikrant) 2, Augenstern (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Original Temptress (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1/4, hd and 4-1/2. 1m, 13.54s. Rs. 9 (w), 5, 6 and 8 (p), SHP: 21, FP: 35, Q: 25, Tla: 131. Favourite: Safra. Owners: Ms. Viveka Kumari Idar & Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: Prasad Raju.

7. K. SRINIVAS REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): SIYABONGA (Akshay Kumar) 1, Shaquille (Suraj Narredu) 2, Pentagon (Afroz Khan) 3 and Trump Girl (Koushik) 4. 1-3/4, 3/4 and hd. 1m, 12.09s. Rs. 15 (w), 6, 8 and 11 (p), SHP: 27, FP: 71, Q: 39, Tla: 472. Favourite: Siyabonga. Owners: M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co.Pvt.Ltd. rep. by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Z.K. Dhunjibhoy. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

8. SHAMSHABAD PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): KESARIYA BALAM (Abhay Singh) 1, Starboy (Akshay Kumar) 2, Sun Dancer (Rohit Kumar) 3 and Surseine (Suraj Narredu) 4. Nk, 8-1/4 and 4. Im, 26.17s. Rs. 64 (w), 19, 5 and 15 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 242, Q: 87, Tla: 1,819. Favourite: Starboy. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: Robin Reddy.

Jackpot: Rs. 3,524 (151 tkts), Runner up: 39 (5,804 tkts), Mini Jkt: 2,218 (25 tkts), Tr (i): 160 (261 tkts), (ii): 67 (682 tkts), (iii): 599 (98 tkts).