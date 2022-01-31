Durango, Ginsburg and Shield Maiden work well

CHENNAI:

31 January 2022 20:00 IST

Durango, Ginsburg and Shield Maiden worked well when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Jan. 31).

Outer sand: 600m: Namaqua (Shahar Babu) 43.5. Hpe And Glory (P. Vikram) 44.5. Well in hand. Sunday Warrior (Ramandeep), Excellent Phoenix (rb) 45. Former finished two lengths in front. Come Calling (P. Vikram) 46. King T’Chala (rb) 44. Easy. Lady Zeen (rb) 46. Gangster (Shaliyar Khan) 46.5. Django (Joseph) 46. Easy.

800m: Romualdo (A.M. Alam), Elegantt Touch (Nikhil Naidu) 58, 600/42.5. Former finished five lengths in front. Sirona (P. Vikram) 59, 600/43. In fine shape.

1000m: Butterfly (Ramandeep) 1-13, 800/56, 600/43. Moved under whip. Shield Maiden (Shahar Babu) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Aretha (P. Vikram) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Unextended.

Inner sand: 600m: Carnoustie (rb) 41. Handy. Artic Star (Ramandeep), Rush More (Shahar Babu) 41.5. They were urged, former finished four lengths in front. Once You Go Black (rb), Rubirosa (rb) 48.

800m: Eyes Of Falcon (N. Murugan) 55.5, 600/40. Extended in the last part. Heidmar (N. Jodha), 56, 600/40.5. Shaped well. Radiant Joy (Sai Vamsi), Glorious Vision (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. They were pushed, latter finished a length in front. Decaprio (S. Kamble) 59, 600/43.5. Easy. Orin Swift (rb) 57, 600/44.

1000m: Durango (Sai Vamsi) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40.5. Strode out well. Star Twist (P. Vikram) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. Gift Of Perfection (rb), Royal Mayfair (Shyam Kumar) 1-17.5, 800/57, 600/40. They were extended and finished together. Full Bloom (Rajendra Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Dominant (Sham Kumar) 1-13, 800/57, 600/41.5. Pushed in the last part. Laudree (Santosh G), Magic Moment (N. Jodha) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. They were easy and level. Electric (rb), Little Wonder (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. They moved together. Vulcanic (rb), Golden Kingdom (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47. They moved freely. Ginsburg (N. Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. God’s Wish (rb) 1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Ms Boss (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/45. Eased up.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Memory Lane (Nikhil Naidu), Supreme Dance (A.M. Alam), Dancing Grace (Sham Kumar) 1-6.95. They jumped out well. Undeniable (M. Bhaskar), Roman Senator (rb) 1-5.87. They took a level jump. Pink Pearl (rb), Royal Symbol (S. Kabdhar), Fine Future (Shahar Babu) 1-8.07. They jumped well and finished in that order. Sunny Isles (B. Dharshan), Muktsar’s Brave (rb) 1-10.45. Former finished well in front. Sabatini (M.S. Deora), Ibrahimovic (rb), Dangerous (Santosh G)1-19.5. They were eased up after the jump. Remediesofspring (Farhan Alam), Glorious Sunlight (Inayat) 1-7.24. They jumped well, former who finished four lengths in front has improved. Mezcal (Md. Feroze), Loch Lomond (P. Vikram), Cape Wickham (S. Kamble) 1-13.08. Lakshanam (Nikhil Naidu), Glorious Legend (Sham Kumar) 1-5.65. They jumped out smartly. Trending Princess (Sai Vamsi), Amaterasu (Koshi Kumar), Epistoiary (Sham Kumar) 1-7.76. The trio took a good jump. Eagle Bluff (rb), Proud (rb) 1-10.91. They jumped out well and were eased up. Tifosi (M.S. Deora), Ribolla Gialla (rb), Chaitanya (Santosh G) 1-6.30. The last named was slow at the start. Wonder Blaze (S. Kabdhar), Yaadein (rb) 1-7.30. A level jump, former finished well in front. Sir Baffert (Farhan Alam), Star Elegant (Shaliyar Khan), The Sting (Shahar Babu) 1-5.74. They jumped out well.