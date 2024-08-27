ADVERTISEMENT

Dulari, Dash, Ruling Dynasty and Julius catch the eye

Published - August 27, 2024 08:05 pm IST - PUNE:

Dulari, Dash, Ruling Dynasty and Julius caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Aug. 27) evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sand track:

600m: Malengo (T.S. Jodha) 40. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Dream Seller (Trainer) 57, 600/42. Easy. Dulari (Merchant) 49, 600/37.  Moved attractively. Evaldo (S. Shareef) 51, 600/38. Moved freely.  Magileto (Mustakim) 51, 600/37. Worked well. Art Collector (T.S. Jodha)  52, 600/37. Responded well. Julius (Bhawani) 50, 600/37. Moved impressively.  Multiverse (Nirmal), Golden Kingdom (Santosh) 51, 600/37. They moved level freely.  Speaking The Breed (Ajinkya), Crystal Clear (Neeraj) 54, 600/41. Both moved level freely.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Mi Arion (Mosin) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Dash (S.J. Sunil) 1-5, 800/50, 600/36. Pleased. Galloping Glory (Bhawani) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved nicely. Fiorentini (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Slightly urged.  Red Dust (Merchant) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely.  Rasputin (Ajinkya) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Impressed.

1200m: Silver Braid (Ajinkya), Inquilab (V. Bunde) 1-24, 600/44. They were level.

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Nostalgia (V. Bunde), Arise And Shine (Ajinkya) 1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former was two lengths superior.

1600m: Ruling Dynasty (Neeraj) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: Equilateral (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Jumped out well.

Note: Due to the inclement weather the sand track was non-conducive for fast work on Tuesday morning and the track work was held in the evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US