Dulari, Dash, Ruling Dynasty and Julius catch the eye

Published - August 27, 2024 08:05 pm IST - PUNE:

Dulari, Dash, Ruling Dynasty and Julius caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Aug. 27) evening.

Sand track:

600m: Malengo (T.S. Jodha) 40. Easy.

800m: Dream Seller (Trainer) 57, 600/42. Easy. Dulari (Merchant) 49, 600/37.  Moved attractively. Evaldo (S. Shareef) 51, 600/38. Moved freely.  Magileto (Mustakim) 51, 600/37. Worked well. Art Collector (T.S. Jodha)  52, 600/37. Responded well. Julius (Bhawani) 50, 600/37. Moved impressively.  Multiverse (Nirmal), Golden Kingdom (Santosh) 51, 600/37. They moved level freely.  Speaking The Breed (Ajinkya), Crystal Clear (Neeraj) 54, 600/41. Both moved level freely.

1000m: Mi Arion (Mosin) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Dash (S.J. Sunil) 1-5, 800/50, 600/36. Pleased. Galloping Glory (Bhawani) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved nicely. Fiorentini (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Slightly urged.  Red Dust (Merchant) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely.  Rasputin (Ajinkya) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Impressed.

1200m: Silver Braid (Ajinkya), Inquilab (V. Bunde) 1-24, 600/44. They were level.

1400m: Nostalgia (V. Bunde), Arise And Shine (Ajinkya) 1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former was two lengths superior.

1600m: Ruling Dynasty (Neeraj) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: Equilateral (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Jumped out well.

Note: Due to the inclement weather the sand track was non-conducive for fast work on Tuesday morning and the track work was held in the evening.

