Due Diligence, Conscious Keeper, Preakness and Yours Forever work well
Due Diligence, Conscious Keeper, Preakness and Yours Forever worked well when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 30).
Outer sand:
600m: Desert Hawk (M. Bhaskar) 46. Easy. Demerara (R. Manish) 43.5. Urged. Breaking Bounds (rb) 43.5. Handy.
800m: Right Move (Sai Vamsi) 59, 600/43. In fine shape.
Inner sand:
600m: Race For The Stars (Farid Ansari) 43.5. Handy. Shez R Star (rb) 45. Vibrant Approach (Stephen Raj) 47.5.
800m: M S G Fantasy (rb) 1-1, 600/45. Extended. Conscious Keeper (M. Bhaskar) 56.5, 600/40.5. Moved well. Star Elegant (rb), Hope And Glory (rb) 57, 600/43. They finished level. Queen Of Gibraltar (rb) 1-0, 600/43. Urged. Preakness (S. Kamble), Southern God (M.S. Deora) 56, 600/41. They were urged, former responded well and finished five lengths in front. Papparazi (rb) 57, 600/43.5. Urged in the last part. Carreno (K.V. Baskar), Electric (rb), Orin Swift (rb) 59, 600/45. They were easy and finished in that order. Kasi Masi (R. Manish) 1-2.5, 600/46. Yours Forever (rb) 55, 600/40.5. Moved impressively.
1000m: Wellington (Santosh G) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Sirona (rb), Pense’e (P. Vikram) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47. They were easy. Due Diligence (rb) 1-12, 800/56, 600/40.5. Pleased. Tudor (C. Brisson) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. Batista (Rajendra Singh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/41. Stretched out well. Dean’s Grey (Koshi Kumar) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Ocarina (Shahar Babu) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45. Eased up. Kay Star (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/43. Worked well.