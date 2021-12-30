Due Diligence, Conscious Keeper, Preakness and Yours Forever work well

CHENNAI:

30 December 2021 19:58 IST

Due Diligence, Conscious Keeper, Preakness and Yours Forever worked well when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 30).

Outer sand:

600m: Desert Hawk (M. Bhaskar) 46. Easy. Demerara (R. Manish) 43.5. Urged. Breaking Bounds (rb) 43.5. Handy.

800m: Right Move (Sai Vamsi) 59, 600/43. In fine shape.

Inner sand:

600m: Race For The Stars (Farid Ansari) 43.5. Handy. Shez R Star (rb) 45. Vibrant Approach (Stephen Raj) 47.5.

800m: M S G Fantasy (rb) 1-1, 600/45. Extended. Conscious Keeper (M. Bhaskar) 56.5, 600/40.5. Moved well. Star Elegant (rb), Hope And Glory (rb) 57, 600/43. They finished level. Queen Of Gibraltar (rb) 1-0, 600/43. Urged. Preakness (S. Kamble), Southern God (M.S. Deora) 56, 600/41. They were urged, former responded well and finished five lengths in front. Papparazi (rb) 57, 600/43.5. Urged in the last part. Carreno (K.V. Baskar), Electric (rb), Orin Swift (rb) 59, 600/45. They were easy and finished in that order. Kasi Masi (R. Manish) 1-2.5, 600/46. Yours Forever (rb) 55, 600/40.5. Moved impressively.

1000m: Wellington (Santosh G) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Sirona (rb), Pense’e (P. Vikram) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47. They were easy. Due Diligence (rb) 1-12, 800/56, 600/40.5. Pleased. Tudor (C. Brisson) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. Batista (Rajendra Singh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/41. Stretched out well. Dean’s Grey (Koshi Kumar) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Ocarina (Shahar Babu) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45. Eased up. Kay Star (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/43. Worked well.