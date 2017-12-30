Dream Catcher appeals most in the Majestic Plate (1,200m), the main event of the races to be held here on Sunday (Dec. 31).

1. DYNAMIC DANCER PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 42 to 62 (Cat. II), 1-10 p.m.: 1. Surprise Party (2) Nakhat Singh 60, 2. Creator (5) Rawal 59, 3. Exclusive Striker (6) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 4. Phenomenal Cruise (1) Sweeney 57.5, 5. Juneau (8) Arshad Alam 57, 6. City Of Sails (3) Suraj Narredu 56, 7. Royal Green (4) Md. Ismail 56 and 8. Nautanki (7) Shailesh 55.5.

1. PHENOMENAL CRUISE, 2. SURPRISE PARTY, 3. CITY OF SAILS.

2. GAJASIMHA RAO MEMORIAL PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), maiden 2-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms), 1-40: 1. Adamant And Rising (2) Kuldeep Singh 55, 2. Asgard (14) Rawal 55, 3. Guiding Force (12) Kunal Bunde 55, 4. Rapid Fire (10) Aneel 55, 5. Shaquille (1) Akshay Kumar 55, 6. Solo Winner (13) Nakhat Singh 55, 7. Vashishta (6) B. R. Kumar 55, 8. Aarohi (11) Ajeeth Kumar 53.5, 9. Button Wood (4) Koushik 53.5, 10. Escalating Striker (8) Ajit Singh 53.5, 11. Running Fire (5) Sai Kiran 53.5, 12. Secretary (3) Naresh 53.5, 13. Smarty (7) N. S. Parmar 53.5 and 14. Southern State (9) Deepak Singh 53.5.

1. SHAQUILLE, 2. SECRETARY, 3. SMARTY.

3. GAJASIMHA RAO MEMORIAL PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), maiden 2-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms), 2-10: 1. Aflatun (4) Arshad Alam 55, 2. Big Brave (9) Kuldeep Singh 55, 3. Dumbledore (2) Rawal 55, 4. Exclusive Shanghai (3) Akshay Kumar 55, 5. Mark My Word (7) Nakhat Singh 55, Story Teller (5) Dileep 55, 7. Wings Of Eagles (11) Sai Kiran 55, 8. Cannon Art (13) Koushik 53.5, 9. City Of Akira (12) Ajeeth Kumar 53.5, 10. Nissiashton (1) Gaddam 53.5, 11. Red Striker (14) Ajit Singh 53.5, 12. Semper Fidelis (10) Suraj Narredu 53.5, 13. Soul Empress (8) N. S. Parmar 53.5 and 14. Windy Dawn (6) Aneel 53.5.

1. BIG BRAVE, 2. SEMPER FIDELIS, 3. SOUL EMPRESS.

4. DYNAMIC DANCER PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 42 to 62 (Cat. II), 2-45: 1. Columbus (5) Nakhat Singh 60, 2. Starlight (3) Naresh 58, 3. Elysian (7) Sai Kiran 56.5, 4. Supremo (4) Arshad Alam 56, 5. George Cross (9) Koushik 55, 6. Scooby Dooby Doo (2) Akshay Kumar 54, 7. Seven Eleven (6) Suraj Naredu 54, 8. Miracle King (8) A. S. Pawar 53.5 and 9. Ikigai (1) Ajeeth Kumar 53.

1. SEVEN ELEVEN, 2. SUPREMO, 3. STARLIGHT.

5. MALAKPET PLATE (1,100m), 5-y-o & over, rated 42 to 62 (Cat. II), 3-15: 1. City Of Wonders (11) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Commanding Boy (13) Kunal Bunde 60, 3. Khoshgel (9) Deep Shanker 60, 4. Kimono (5) C. P. Bopanna 60, 5. Dandy Girl (1) Akshay Kumar 59.5, 6. Kireeti (6) Koushik 56, 7. Nelly (10) Sai Kiran 56, 8. Strengthandbeauty (14) Rawal 55.5, 9. Undu Undu Undu (2) Aneel 55.5, 10. Perfection (7) Gaddam 53.5, 11. Hunter's Pride (8) Shailesh 53, 12. Cash For Rank (12) A. S. Pawar 52.5, 13. Princess Hina (3) Md. Ismail 52.5 and 14. Western Express (4) Gopal Singh 50.

1. KHOSHGEL, 2. CITY OF WONDERS, 3. KIMONO.

6. MEGHALAYA PLATE (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 46 (Cat. III), 3-45: 1. Avantika (14) Sweeney 60, 2. China Meillennium (3) Akshay Kumar 60, 3. Market Leader (2) Md. Ismail 59.5, 4. Golden Xanthus (10) Rawal 58, 5. Silver Dollar (4) Koushik 56.5, 6. Platinum Claasz (6) Kunal Bunde 55, 7. Monte Rosa (7) Vikrant 54.5, 8. Royal Hero (5) Deepak Singh 54.5, 9. Raajneeti (13) Deep Shanker 54, 10. San Vinto (8) Ajit Singh 54, 11. Recumbentibus (12) Sai Kiran 53, 12. Sir Walter Raleigh (1) Nakhat Singh 52, 13. Man Of The Series (11) Naresh 51 and 14. Symbol Of Star's (9) B. R. Kumar 50.5.

1. SYMBOL OF STAR'S, 2. RAAJNEETI, 3. CHINA MILLENNIUM.

7. MAJESTIC PLATE (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 58 to 78 (Cat, II), 4-15: 1. Baashagar (10) Naresh 60, 2. Numinous (5) Rohit Kumar 60, 3. Green Image (6) Deepak Singh 59.5, 4. Paprika (4) Gaddam 59.5, 5. Aragonda Princess (11) Kuldeep Singh 58, 6. Rubyonrails (2) Vikrant 57.5, 7. Dream Catcher (8) Suraj Narredu 57, 8. Seven Colours (9) B. R. Kumar 56, 9. Vallee Sceptre (1) Akshay Kumar 56, 10. Italian Cypress (7) Md. Ismail 55 and 11. O Ms Akilah (3) C. P. Bopanna 54.5.

1. DREAM CATCHER, 2. VALLEE SCEPTRE, 3. ARAGONDA PRINCESS.

8. PALAMPET PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 26 to 46 (Cat. III), 4-45: 1. Aston Doulton (5) Rawal 60, 2. Sir Legend (12) Akshay Kumar 60, 3. Coruba (4) A. S. Pawar 59.5, 4. Wonder Eye (11) Khurshad Alam 59.5, 5. Ashwini (6) Koushik 58, 6. Always Together (9) C. P. Bopanna 57.5, 7. Bouncer (3) Gopal Singh 57.5, 8. Back To Business (1) Rohit Kumar 56.5, 9. Abracos (13) Ajeeth Kumar 56, 10. Naamdhari (8) Md. Ismail 56, 10. Time To Climb (1) Gaddam 55, 12. Prep One (2) Sweeney 54.5, 13. Dolce (7) Sai Kiran 51 and 14. Sprint Legend (14) Kunal Bunde 51.

1. SIR LEGEND, 2. ASTON DOULTON, 3. ALWAYS TOGETHER.

Day'’best: DREAM CATCHER

Double: SHAQUILLE - SEVEN ELEVEN

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 3, 4 & 5; (iii): 6, 7 & 8; Tla: all races.