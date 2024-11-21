Dream Seller shines

Dream Seller shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Nov. 21) morning.

Sand track:

400m: Golden Glow (Likith Appu) 26. Easy.

600m: Golden Rule (app) 41. Easy. Regal Command (app) 41. Easy.

800m: Dream Seller (Trainer) 54, 600/40. Responded well. Fontana (Trainer) 54, 600/40. Slightly urged. Caliph (Bhawani) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Cache (Umesh) 55, 600/41. Easy. Vincero (Umesh) 55, 600/41. Worked freely. The General (Bhawani) 54, 600/41. Urged in the last part. Khaleesi (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Divine Star (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Urged. Snowfall (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Slightly urged. Magileto (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/40. Pressed.

