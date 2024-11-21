ADVERTISEMENT

Dream Seller shines

Published - November 21, 2024 05:20 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Dream Seller shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Nov. 21) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sand track:

400m: Golden Glow (Likith Appu) 26. Easy.

600m: Golden Rule (app) 41. Easy. Regal Command (app) 41. Easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

800m: Dream Seller (Trainer) 54, 600/40. Responded well. Fontana (Trainer) 54, 600/40. Slightly urged. Caliph (Bhawani) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Cache (Umesh) 55, 600/41. Easy. Vincero (Umesh) 55, 600/41. Worked freely. The General (Bhawani) 54, 600/41. Urged in the last part. Khaleesi (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Divine Star (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Urged. Snowfall (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Slightly urged. Magileto (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/40. Pressed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US