Dream Seller primed to continue winning form

Trainer Pradeep Chouhan’s ward Dream Seller, who scored a hat-trick during the last Pune season, maintains his form and should continue his winning streak in the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy, the main event of the opening day’s races of the Mumbai racing season 2024-25 here on Sunday (Nov. 24). Rails will be placed 2 metres wide from 1200m to 1000m and thereafter 4 metres wide up to the winning post will be in position.

1. FEDORA PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, rated 1 to 26, 2.00 p.m.: 1. Prince Igor (2) N. Bhosale 61.5, 2. Dagger’s Strike (7) Siddharth 57.5, 3. Atomic Angel (5) Bharat 57, 4. Marlboro Man (1) Gore 57, 5. Sorrento Secret (6) A. Prakash 57, 6. Away She Goes (8) Likith Appu 54, 7. Anoushka (4) Merchant 49 and 8. Mariella (3) P. Vinod 49.

1. MARLBORO MAN, 2. DAGGER’S STRIKE, 3. PRINCE IGOR

2. K.J.K. IRANI PLATE (1,600m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 2.30: 1. Christofle (5) C. Umesh 59, 2. Bubbly Boy (2) Yash Narredu 58.5, 3. Fast Pace (3) Suraj Narredu 56.5, 4. Regal Command (1) Bhawani 55 and 5. Dream Alliance (4) A. Prakash 52.

1. FAST PACE, 2. DREAM ALLIANCE

3. DR. S.R. CAPTAIN SALVER (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 3.00: 1. Dash (5) Yash Narredu 59, 2. Golden Glow (2) C.S. Jodha 58.5, 3. Jade (4) C. Umesh 56.5, 4. Mutant (6) Gore 55.5, 5. Fontana (3) Ajinkya 54 and 6. Pyrite (1) A. Prakash 51.5.

1. DASH, 2. JADE

4. P.B. AVASIA PLATE (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 3.30: 1. Endurance (9) A. Prakash 59, 2. Amadeo (8) Yash Narredu 58, 3. Come September (5) C.S. Jodha 58, 4. Gordon (4) Ajinkya 57, 5. Ataturk (3) C. Umesh 56.5, 6. Odysseus (2) Suraj Narredu 56.5, 7. Caliph (1) Bharat 56, 8. Picasso (6) Nazil 55.5 and 9. Alacrity (7) N. Bhosale 55.

1. AMADEO, 2. ODYSSEUS, 3. ATATURK

5. WELCOME TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 4.00: 1. Gypsy Soul (6) Santosh 61, 2. Eloquent (11) N. Bhosale 60.5, 3. Vincero (8) C. Umesh 60, 4. Walter (7) S. Amit 56, 5. The General (12) Bhawani 55.5, 6. Remy Red (5) T.S. Jodha 54.5, 7. Galloping Glory (4) Prasad 54, 8. Divine Star (1) Suraj Narredu 53.5, 9. Lion King (2) Merchant 52, 10. Moonlight Kiss (3) Likith Appu 51.5, 11. Creative Girl (10) Gore 51 and 12. Speak The Breed (9) A. Prakash 51.

1. DIVINE STAR, 2. VINCERO, 3. ELOQUENT

6. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward, 4.30: 1. Magileto (6) Suraj Narredu 61.5, 2. Snowfall (5) Yash Narredu 61.5, 3. Democracy (2) N. Bhosale 57.5, 4. Dream Seller (9) Ajinkya 55.5, 5. Baby Bazooka (7) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 6. It’s My Time (4) A. Prakash 52.5, 7. Cellini (1) T.S. Jodha 52, 8. Irish Gold (3) Gore 51.5 and 9. Dexa (8) Parmar 50.

1. DREAM SELLER, 2. DEMOCRACY, 3. IRISH GOLD

7. M.D. PETIT PLATE (1,000m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, rated 1 to 26, 5.00: 1. Fidato (7) S.J. Sunil 61, 2. Khaleesi (3) Suraj Narredu 61, 3. Mi Arion (6) A. Prakash 60.5, 4. Mirae (5) N. Bhosale 60, 5. She’s A Teaser (9) Ajinkya 57.5, 6. Elizabeth Regina (8) Prasad 54.5, 7. Benignity (2) Gore 54, 8. Golden Rule (1) Siddharth 52.5 and 9. Lightning Blaze (4) Likith Appu 49.5.

1. KHALEESI, 2. MI ARION, 3. FIDATO

Day’s Best: DREAM SELLER

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.