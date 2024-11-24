Dream Seller obliges in feature event

Trainer Pradeep Chouhan’s ward Dream Seller, ridden by R. Ajinkya, won the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy, the main event of the opening day’s races of the Mumbai Racing Season 2024-25 here on Sunday, November 24. The winner is owned by Mr. Meher K. Sunderji & Mr. Jatin L. Trivedi & Mr. Nitin H. Jain rep. J.N. Racing & Breeders LLP.

1. FEDORA PLATE (1,400m): ANOUSHKA (Amyn Merchant) 1, Marlboro Man (Gore) 2, Mariella (P. Vinod) 3 and Sorrento Secret (A. Prakash) 4. Not run: Away She Goes. 1-1/4, 4-3/4 and Short Head. 1m, 25.86s. ₹37 (w), 10, 12 and 36 (p). SHP: 44, FP: 270, Q: 181, Tanala: 3,917 and 1,679. Favourite: Sorrento Secret. Owners: M/s. Adi Fredoon Madan, J.R. Mehra, Shailesh R. Mehta, Ranjit Pai & Faisal A. Abbas. Trainer: Faisal A. Abbas.

2. K.J.K. IRANI PLATE (1,600m): DREAM ALLIANCE (A. Prakash) 1, Regal Command (Bhawani) 2, Bubbly Boy (Yash Narredu) 3 and Fast Pace (Suraj Narredu) 4. 1-1/4, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 38.79s. ₹46 (w), 45 and 70 (p). SHP: 59, FP: 678, Q: 555, Tanala: 1,079 and 595. Favourite: Fast Pace. Owners: Mr. Sudendu Shah, Mrs. Pooja S. Shah, Mr. Rahul Shah, Mrs. Preeti C. Shah, Mr. K.M. Shah, Mr. Tanmay V. Mathurawala, Mrs. Hiral Shah & Mrs. Varsha Champak Shah. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

3. DR. S.R. CAPTAIN SALVER (1,400m): JADE (C. Umesh) 1, Fontana (Ajinkya) 2, Dash (Yash Narredu) 3 and Golden Glow (C.S. Jodha) 4. 1, Short Head and 4-1/4. 1m, 23.66s. ₹21 (w), 16 and 17 (p). SHP: 74, FP: 137, Q: 55, Tanala: 249 and 53. Favourite: Dash. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mrs. Daisy K.D.B. Mehta & Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

4. P.B. AVASIA PLATE (1,600m): ODYSSEUS (Suraj Narredu) 1, Gordon (Ajinkya) 2, Endurance (A. Prakash) 3 and Ataturk (C. Umesh) 4. 1, Long Neck and 1-1/4. 1m, 38.91s. ₹18 (w), 11, 42 and 12 (p). SHP: 72, FP: 329, Q: 155, Tanala: 1,084 and 395. Favourite: Odysseus. Owners: Equus Racing, Mr. K.H. Vachha & Mr. Suhrud S. Jhaveri. Trainer: P. Shroff.

5. WELCOME TROPHY (1,200m): DIVINE STAR (Suraj Narredu) 1, The General (Bhawani) 2, Vincero (C. Umesh) 3 and Moonlight Kiss (Likith Appu) 4. 2-1/4, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 11.94s. ₹23 (w), 15, 14 and 13 (p). SHP: 45, FP: 119, Q: 81, Tanala: 277 and 62. Favourite: Vincero. Owners: M/s. Ashok Ranpise, Pranav Ranpise, D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, Mr. Rajiv S. Ghule, Mr. S.R. Sanas & Mr. Waahid Ali Khan rep. Sshaawn Horses and Sports Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Aman Altaf Hussain.

Note: Originally Vincero had finished second and The General third. An objection was raised by jockey Bhawani (astride The General) against Vincero’s C. Umesh for drifting out alarmingly in the 200m and causing him severe interference. The Stewards after watching the replay upheld the objection and revised the order.

6. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,200m): DREAM SELLER (R. Ajinkya) 1, Snowfall (Yash Narredu) 2, It’s My Time (A. Prakash) 3 and Magileto (Suraj Narredu) 4. Long Neck, 1/2 and Neck. 1m, 10.21s. ₹17 (w), 14, 42 and 53 (p). SHP: 61, FP: 305, Q: 216, Tanala: 2,787 and 796. Favourite: Dream Seller. Owners: Mr. Meher K. Sunderji & Mr. Jatin L. Trivedi & Mr. Nitin H. Jain rep. J.N. Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: P.S. Chouhan.

7. M.D. PETIT PLATE (1,000m): MI ARION (A. Prakash) 1, Mirae (N. Bhosale) 2, Khaleesi (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Golden Rule (Siddharth) 4. 1-1/4, 1/2 and 1-1/2. 59.98s. ₹38 (w), 12, 29 and 13 (p). SHP: 97, FP: 250, Q: 107, Tanala: 439 and 152. Favourite: Khaleesi. Owners: Mrs. Smita Bajoria & Mr. Cheriyan Abraham. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹1,240 (55 tkts.) & 30%: 106 (275 tkts.).

Treble: 131 (183 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 2,722 (10 tkts.) & 30%: 179 (65 tkts.).

