Dream Seller and Karanveer show out

Dream Seller and Karanveer showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct. 23) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Street Sense (app), We Still Believe (A. Prakash) 39. They finished level freely. She’s A Teaser (H.G. Rathod) 1200/600m 41. Easy. Superluminal (rb) 39. Pressed.

800m: Major Saab (Merchant), Yukikaze (rb) 56, 600/41. Pair easy. Medusa (Merchant) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Toscana (Ajinkya) 55, 600/41. Easy. Singing Girl (Nazil), 2/y/o Air Support/Cockayne (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/40. Pair level.

1000m: Fast Approach (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Moved freely. Dream Seller (Ajinkya) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Disciplined (H.M. Akshay) 1-6, 800/51, 600/37. Pushed in the last part. Karanveer (app), Interceptor (Ajinkya) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Mighty Sparrow (N. Bhosale), Picasso (Kaviraj) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was urged and finished four lengths ahead, while the latter was eased up.

