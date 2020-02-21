Dream Catcher claims Madras Race Club Trophy

Kishan Thomas-trained Dream Catcher (Chetan G up) won the Madras Race Club Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Friday (Feb. 21). The winner is owned by Mr. Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah.

1. CHARMADI PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 20, 5-y-o & over: RANCHO (Arshad) 1, Noble Splendor (Sai Vamshi) 2, Fierce Fighter (A. Imran) 3 and Phoenix Reached (Jagadeesh) 4. Not run: Prime Star. 2-3/4, 1-1/4 and 2-1/2. 1m, 28.17s. ₹61 (w), 19, 17 and 15 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 46, FP: 735, Q: 249, Trinella: 2,234 and 1,010, Exacta: 5,704 and 1,726. Favourite: Fierce Fighter. Owner: Mr. Mahinder Kumar. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

2. KATEEL PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): PAPPARAZI (Antony) 1, Glenary (S. Hussain) 2, Redoubtable (Jagadeesh) 3 and Dream Chaser (Kiran Rai) 4. Not run: Katana. 4-1/2, 3/4 and 5-1/2. 1m, 13.22s. ₹35 (w), 12, 79 and 18 (p), SHP: 266, THP: 37, FP: 1,240, Q: 931, Trinella: 7,575 and 2,597, Exacta: 55,782 (carried over). Favourite: Amalfi Sunrise. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

3. BYERLY TURK TROPHY (2,000m), rated 45 to 65: ROMAN SENATOR (David Allan) 1, Lycurgus (Trevor) 2, Show Girl (Vaibhav) 3 and Treasure Striker (I. Chisty) 4. 2-1/2, 1/2 and 3-3/4. 2m, 12.16s. ₹13 (w), 11 and 19 (p), SHP: 20, THP: 25, FP: 29, Q: 23, Trinella: 36 and 16. Favourite: Roman Senator. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

4. BHAGAMANDALA PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 30 to 50, 5-y-o & over: BOLD MOVE (Vaibhav) 1, Brooklyn Supreme (Vinod Shinde) 2, Masada (R. Manish) 3 and Duxton (Darshan) 4. 1, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 27.08s. ₹70 (w), 19, 29 and 30 (p), SHP: 76, THP: 64, FP: 703, Q: 462, Trinella: 6,232 and 2,968, Exacta: 17,941 and 7,048. Favourite: Duxton. Owners: Skambha Equine Enterprises Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. Martin John Tower & Mr. John Thomas D. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

5. SAPTARISHI PLATE (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over: AGNAR (S. John) 1, Hidden Soldier (Antony) 2, Zhu Zhu Zest (Darshan) 3 and Gold Mist (A. Ramu) 4. Nk, 1-3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 14.52s. ₹25 (w), 14, 26 and 27 (p), SHP: 76, THP: 77, FP: 182, Q: 118, Trinella: 1,380 and 512, Exacta: 5,112 and 1,669. Favouirte: Agnar. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

6. MADRAS RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), rated 75 & over: DREAM CATCHER (Chetan G) 1, Merlot (Ankit Yadav) 2, Rafa (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Attorney General (Darshan) 4. 3/4, 1-1/2 and Hd. 1m, 24.70s. ₹369 (w), 59, 23 and 23 (p), SHP: 67, THP: 49, FP: 4,998, Q: 1,351, Trinella: 13,602 and 14,573, Exacta: 1,51,276 (carried over). Favourite: Into The Groove. Owner: Mr. Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah. Trainer: Kishan Thomas.

7. CHARMADI PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 00 to 20, 5-y-o & over: APOLLO BAY (Trevor) 1, Glorious Days (Jagadeesh) 2, Duty Call (Arshad) 3 and Bazinga (Antony) 4. 3-3/4, 1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 27.66s. ₹24 (w), 15, 16 and 27 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 59, FP: 111, Q: 80, Trinella: 429 and 301, Exacta: 1,632 and 570. Favourite: Apollo Bay. Owner: Mr. Dean Stephens. Trainer: Kishan Thomas.

8. BHAGAMANDALA PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 30 to 50: MOHICAN (A. Imran) 1, Radiant Treasure (S. Hussain) 2, Fantastic App (R. Pradeep) 3 and Memoriter (Vijay Kumar) 4. 4-1/4, 1-1/4 and 1. 1m, 26.91s. ₹18 (w), 12, 24 and 32 (p), SHP: 64, THP: 69, FP: 145, Q: 102, Trinella: 1,633 and 737, Exacta: 7,118 and 4,322. Favourite: Mohican. Owners: Mr. Abdul Azeez & Mr. Neil Darashah. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

Jackpot: ₹41,321 (12 tkts.); Runner-up: 7,590 (28 tkts.); Treble (i): 192 (74 tkts.); (ii): 6,403 (four tkts.).