Dream Catcher bags Majestic Plate

Dream Catcher (Suraj Narredu astride) bagged the Majestic Plate, the main event of the races held here on Sunday (Dec. 31). Trained by M. Satyanarayana, the winner is owned by Mr. Teegala Balreddy.

DYNAMIC DANCER PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), Cat. II, 3-y-o & over, rated 42 to 62: Surprise Party (Nakhat Singh) 1, City Of Sails (Suraj Narredu) 2, Phenomenal Cruise (Fergus Sweeney) 3 and Exclusive Striker (Akshay Kumar) 4. 3/4, nk, 1-1/4. 1m 26.58s. ₹40 (w), 8, 5, 7 (p), SHP: 13, FP: 129, Q: 48, Tanala: 279. Favourite: City Of Sails. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust represented by Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

GAJASIMHA RAO MEMORIAL PLATE (Div. I) (1,100m), Cat. II, md. 2-y-o only (terms): Shaquille (Akshay Kumar) 1, Secretary (G. Naresh) 2, Smarty (N.S. Parmar) 3 and Rapid Fire (Aneel) 4. 1/4, 2, hd. 1m 07.77s. 9 (w), 6, 7, 9 (p), SHP. 23, FP: 44, Q: 32, Tanala: 96. Favourite: Shaquille. Owners: Mr. Sardar Jivtesh Singh, Dr. Prabhakar Chowdary Tripuraneni & Mohammed Rashed Ali Khan. Trainer: Arjun Anne.

GAJASIMHA RAO MEMORIAL PLATE (Div. II) (1,100m), Cat. II, md. 2-y-o only (terms): Semper Fidelis (Suraj Narredu) 1, Big Brave (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Exclusive Shanghai (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Aflatun (Arshad Alam) 4.4, 2-1/2, 3/4. 1m 07.08s. 8 (w), 5, 7, 11 (p), SHP: 20, FP: 28, Q: 15, Tanala: 117. Favourite: Semper Fidelis. Owners: Lt. Col. A.R. Raju, M/s. G. Narsing Rao, Sreeramulu Bommishetty & G. Raghunandan Chary. Trainer: Arjun Anne.

DYNAMIC DANCER PLATE (Div. I) (1.400m), Cat. II, 3-y-o & over, rated 42 to 62: Supremo (Arshad Alam) 1, Scooby Dooby Doo (Akshay Kumar) 2, Starlight (G. Naresh) 3 and Seven Eleven (Suraj Narredu) 4. 1, 1-1/4, 3/4. 1m 26.71s. 10 (w), 7, 9, 8 (p), SHP: 25, FP: 92, Q: 66, Tanala: 345. Favourite: Supremo. Owners: M/s. Rajesh Sanghani, Keerthi Narasimhachar, P.A. Raju & E. Anoop Kumar Reddy. Trainer: L D’Silva.

MALAKPET PLATE (1,100m), Cat. II, 5-y-o & over, rated 42 to 62: City Of Wonders (Suraj Narredu) 1, Western Express (Gopal Singh) 2, Commanding Boy (Kunal Bunde) 3 and Perfection (Praveen Gaddam) 4. 2-3/4, 1, 1-1/4. 1m 06.17s. 17 (w), 9, 46, 36 (p), SHP: 186, FP: 790, Q: 498, Tanala: 38925. Favourite: City Of Wonders. Owners: M/s. K. Thribhuvan Reddy & Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah. Trainer: M. Satyanarayana.

MEGHALAYA PLATE (1,600m), Cat. III, 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 46: China Millennium (Akshay Kumar) 1, San Vinto (Ajit Singh) 2, Platinum Claasz (Kunal Bunde) 3 and Symbol of Star’s (B.R. Kumar) 3. Not run: Raajneeti. Shd, 1-1/2, deadheat. 1m 41.29s. 13 (w), 7, 14, 11, 5 (p), SHP: 50, FP: 116, Q: 64, Tanala: 510 (59 tkts) & 547 (55 tkts). Favourite: China Millennium. Owners: M/s. K. Rama Krishna, Arshad Ali Khan Mohd, Mirza Ayub Baig & Shashank Kamineni. Trainer: S.S.F. Hassan.

MAJESTIC PLATE (1,200m), Cat. II, rated 58 to 78: Dream Catcher (Suraj Narredu) 1, O Ms Akilah (C.P. Bopanna) 2, Baashagar (G. Naresh) 3 and Vallee Sceptre (Akshay Kumar) 4. 2-3/4, 1-1/2, 1/4. 1m 12.31s. 7 (w), 6, 21, 36 (p), SHP: 78, FP: 151, Q: 130, Tanala: 1797. Favourite: Dream Catcher. Owner: Mr. Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah. Trainer: M. Satyanarayana.

PALAMPET PLATE (1,200m), Cat. III, 5-y-o & over, rated 26 to 46: Ashwini (Koushik) 1, Bouncer (Gopal Singh) 2, Sir Legend (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Time To Climb (Praveen Gaddam) 4. 2-3/4, 3/4, 1/4. 1m 13.85s. 22 (w), 7, 19, 10 (p), SHP: 59, FP: 259, Q: 121, Tanala: 726. Favourite: Sir Legend. Owner: Mr. Teegala Balreddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

Treble: (i): ₹316 (152 tkts); (ii): 84 (485 tkts); (iii): 69 (664 tkts).

Consolation jackpot: ₹30 (4840 tkts).

Jackpot: ₹393 (888 tkts).