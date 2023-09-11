ADVERTISEMENT

Dragon’s Gold, Shubankar and Top Dancer impress

September 11, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Racing Correspondent

Dragon’s Gold, Shubankar and Top Dancer impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept 11)

Inner sand:

600m: The Strikingly (Ramesh K) 39.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Agera (R. Pradeep) 1-7.5, 600/40. Moved well.

1200m: The Omega Man (Rayan) 1-23, 1,000/1-7, 600/41. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Auspicious Queen (Suraj) 45. In fine trim. Sacred Creator (Rajesh K) 46. Easy. Mystic Eye (rb) 44. Moved well.

1000m: Pettes Love (Arvind) 1-16, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/42. Stretched out well. Dragon’s Gold (Inayat) 1-10.5, 600/43. Moved impressively.

1200m: Shubankar (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Santorino (Rozario) 1-30, (1,200-600) 39.5. Eased up.

1400m: Top Dancer (Indrajeet) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved attractively.

Inner sand (Sept. 10):

1000m: Twilight Tornado (Indrajeet) 1-8, 600/40. Worked well.

Outer sand:

1000m: Bold Act (Siddaraju), Asagiri (Tejeshwar) 1-11, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Galaticus (Salman K), Sheer Bliss (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Former showed out. Long Lease (Tejeshwar), Crown Consort (Prabhakaran) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Knight In Hooves (Prabhakaran), Fondness Of You (Tejeshwar) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Former ended four lengths in front. The King N I (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition, note.

