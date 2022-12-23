  1. EPaper
Dragon’s Gold, Santorino, Avondale, Dynamic Force and Anzac Pipernal catch the eye

December 23, 2022 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Dragon’s Gold, Santorino, Avondale, Dynamic Force and Anzac Pipernal catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec. 23).

Inner sand:

1400m: Impiana (Shreyas) 1-33, 1,200/1-19, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/40. Fit for the fray.

Outer sand:

600m: River Of Gold (Ajinkya), Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 45. They finished level. Dali’s Gold (Ajinkya), Spirit Of The Rose (R. Pradeep) 45. They moved freely.

1000m: Knotty Charmer (Antony) 1-14, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Mystical Merkabah (rb) 1-9.5, 600/44.5. Eased up. Twilight Fame (rb) 1-12.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Blue Dew (Darshan) 1-12.5, 600/43. Stretched out well.

1200m: Prana (Girish) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved well. Santorino (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Dragon’s Gold (Ajinkya) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. A fine display. Siege Perilous (Antony) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. In fine nick. Dynamic Force (Nazerul), Knotty Challenger (Antony) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Moved freely.

1400m: Anzac Pipernal (A. Imran), Caracas (Tousif K) 1-43, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Avondale (P. Trevor), Schafenberg (Darshan) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Former put up a fine display. Tignanello (rb), Aquamatic (Vaibhav) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. They moved on the bit. Luminnary Star (rb) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 58. Eased up.

1600m: Castaneda (Antony) 2-2, 1,400/1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. In fine trim.

