Dragon’s Gold, Matera, De Villiers, Serdar and Salento excel

November 27, 2022 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Dragon’s Gold, Matera, De Villiers, Serdar and Salento excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Nov 27).

Outer sand: 600m: High Opinion (rb), Star Citizen (Indrajeet) 45. They finished together.

1000m: Unyielding (A. Chavan), Vyasa (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/42. They moved impressively. Aguila (Darshan) 1-13, 600/43. In fine condition. Silver Dew (Darshan), Rule Of Law (rb) 1-15.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Matera (A. Chavan) 1-11, 600/40.5. Moved fluently.

1200m: Dragon’s Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-27, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. A fine display. Queen Spirit (Shreyas) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Moved well. Ripple N Storm (S. Shareef) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Shaped well. All Attraction (P. Ramesh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 60043.5. In fine trim. De Villiers (Darshan) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. A good display. Flying Quest (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Salento (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Impressed. Ring Master (R. Pradeep) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Serdar (Darshan) 1-39.5, 1,2001-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved nicely. Granpar (Shreyas), Double Scotch (Darshan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 60044. Former finished five lengths ahead. Sea Blush (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Ruling Goddess (Darshan) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved attractively.

