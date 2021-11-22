Dragoness excels

Dragoness excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Nov. 22) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Perfect Perfecto (Rathod) 39.5. Easy. Jetfire (rb) 40. Easy.

800m: Lex Luthor (Zameer), 3/y/o Top Class/Diamonite (Shahrukh) 55, 600/40. They ended level. Mister Moonlight (C. Umesh) 1400/600m 54. Moved freely. Gazino (rb) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Song Song Blue (Bhawani), Majorella Blue (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. They were easy.

1000m: Giant Star (Yash), Air Power (Dashrath) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former was superior. Mount Moriah (Pradeep) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Worked well.

1200m: Rasputin (Hamir) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40.5. Moved fluently.

1400m: Lord Byron (Chouhan) 1-43, 800/58, 600/43. Easy.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: Dragoness (Parmar), Goshawk (P. Dhebe) 1-2.5, 800/48.5, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Jubilant Journey (Dashrath), Aadhya (Kaviraj) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former jumped out well and finished a distance ahead. 2/y/os Mufasa (Parmar), Fortunate Son (P. Dhebe) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43. They were easy.

Mock race noted on Nov. 21 (race track):

1200m: Sky Fall (P. Vinod), Windy City (Ayyar), Absolute Star (Akshay), Sufiyah (Parmar), Royal Crown (A. Prakash), Thea’s Pet (Aniket), Hilad (Shahrukh) and Explorer (Peter) 1-10, 600/36. Dist, Dist and 4L. Sky Fall won the race impressively.

Noted on Nov. 21 — Sand track:

800m: Enlightened (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/36. Moved well. St. Andrews (Ayyar), Dreams (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Pleiades (P. Shinde), Empower (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. They were easy. Cellini (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Commandment (T.S. Jodha), Treasure Gold (Ayyar) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Tigrio (Shelar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Cherished (Mosin) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1200m: The Awakening (Yash) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Minx (Kaviraj) 1-23, 600/40. Moved well. Petronia (Pradeep) 1-23, 600/40. Shaped well.

1400m: Orchids (Rupesh), Sky Hawk (Zameer) 1-37, 600/42. They moved freely.