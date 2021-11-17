Dragoness excels

Pune:

17 November 2021 18:44 IST

Dragoness excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday(Nov. 17) morning.

Sand track:

600m: 2/y/o Mighty Wings (Pradeep) 39. Easy.

800m: Gazino (rb) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Sergio (rb) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Polaris (Nadeem), Pulverize (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Former ended a length in front. Kamaria (Bhawani) 55, 600/41. Easy. Noble King (Peter) 56, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Dragoness (Parmar) 1-2, 800/48, 600/37. Excelled. Animous (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Good work. Grand Accord (Bhawani) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1200m: Baby Bazooka (Zervan) 1-26, 600/42. Easy. Dark Secret (Zervan), Absolute Star (Akshay) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 600/41. Former was two lengths better. Alicia (P.S. Chouhan), Emrys (Kirtish) 1-24, 800/55, 600/41. Former was well in hand and they finished level.

1400m: Petronia (Pradeep) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Rambunctious (Kirtish), Alluring Silver (P.S. Chouhan) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 800/55, 600/42. They moved level freely.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: Flying Visit (Hamir) 1-5, 800/49, 600/37. Moved well. 2/y/os Fortunate Son (Parmar), Mufaza (P. Dhebe) 1-12, 600/44. Pair jumped out well.