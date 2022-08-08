Races

Dragoness and Golden Lioness impress

Dragoness and Golden Lioness impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Aug. 8) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Zarak (Merchant) 42. Easy. Expedition (S.J. Sunil) 42. Easy. Agostino Carracci (Nazil) 41. Easy.

800m: Enlightened (P. Shinde), Aegon (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Former was superior. Thunder Clap (M.S. Deora) 57, 600/42. Easy. Golden Lioness (Yash), Flaming Fire (Shelar) 50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Former to note. Chieftain (T.S. Jodha), Cellini (P. Shinde) 57, 600/43. They were easy. Mystical Rose (Yash) 52, 600/39. Urged. Alastair (Kaviraj), Wordsmith (C. Umesh) 54, 600/40. Both moved level freely. DYF (Santosh), Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal) 53, 600/40. They were urged and finished level.

1000m: Verdandi (Prasad) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: Gangster (rb) 1-24, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Kings Best (M.S. Deora), Renaissance Art (Shubham) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Dragoness (Daman), Maniac (Parmar) and Adonis (Dhebe) 1-2, 800/48, 600/37. Dragoness who jumped out well with others easily finished a distance ahead. Dragoness impressed. Sinner (app), Pisa (Mansoor) and Camden Town (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Sinner, who finished four lengths ahead, was the pick. She’s On Fire (Vinod) 1-13, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely.


