Dragon Mountain, Rikki Tikki Tavi, Isn’t She Lovely, Southern Ruler and Northern Alliance shine

Dragon Mountain, Rikki Tikki Tavi, Isn’t She Lovely, Southern Ruler and Northern Alliance shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (May 22)

Inner sand:

600m: Prodigal (S. John) 39.5. Strode out well. Hukum (Mark) 40. Stretched out well. Snow Queen (T.S. Jodha), Desert Gold (Raghuveer) 40. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Siyouni (N. Rawal) 1-8, 600/40.5. In fine trim. Aerospeed (rb), Tutankhamun (Suraj) 1-6.5, 600/39. They moved impressively.

1400m: War Hammer (P. Trevor), Astral Force (Chetan K) 1-33, 1,200/1-20, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Former showed out.

Outer sand:

600m: Striking Grey (Darshan), Duxton (Adarsh) 42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Rafa (Vaibhav) 45. Easy. Knotty Oak (Antony), George Burling (Chetan K) 44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Dagobert (Kiran Rai) 45.5. Moved well. Racy Princess (Merchant) 44. Strode out well. Southern Ruler (Sandesh) 42.5. In fine condition.

1000m: Slovenia (Yash), Interesting (Shubham) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Sir Supremo (Suraj) 1-15.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Dragon Mountain (P. Trevor), Akasi (rb) 1-12, 600/44. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Countrys Jewel (Yash) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Prince Charmo (Janardhan P), One To Note (P. Mani) 1-13, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Northern Alliance (Koushik) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Moved fluently. Isn’t She Lovely (Sandesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Rikki Tikki Tavi (Suraj) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Impressed. Consigliori (P.S. Chouhan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Pleased. Attorney General (P.S. Chouhan) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved well. Harbour Sunrise (P. Trevor), Ideological (Chatan K) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Exclusive Art (Koushik), Indian Star (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Candlelightqueen (Kiran Rai) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Strode out well.