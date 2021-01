Downtown Gal claims Thunder Plate

Hyderabad:

27 January 2021 18:32 IST

Laxman Singh’s ward Downtown Gal, ridden by Neeraj, won the Thunder Plate, the main event of Wednesday’s (Jan. 27) races. The winner is owned by Mr. V.N. Babu, Mr. Veeramachaneni Arjun, Mr. Proddhutur Vijay Shourya & Mrs. Rajini Meka.

1. FIRE PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BLISSFUL (Nakhat Singh) 1, Chuckit (Trevor) 2, Four One Four (Afroz Khan) 3 and Green Turf (Mukesh Kumar) 4. Not run: Southern Lady. Sh, 3/4 and Hd. 1m, 12.45s. ₹199 (w), 24, 6 and 6 (p). SHP: 13, THP: 28, FP: 2, 516, Q: 595, Tanala: 2, 691. Favourite: Chuckit. Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

2. DANCER PLATE (1,1000m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): THE PROSPECT (A.A. Vikrant) 1, Keystone (Akshay Kumar) 2, Bruno (Ashad Asbar) 3 and Joy O Joy (Surya Prakash) 4. Not run: Reining Queen and Siri. 2-1/4, 3-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 05.94s. ₹22 (w), 7, 5 and 10 (p). SHP: 22, THP: 20, FP: 65, Q: 21, Tanala: 270. Favourite: Keystone. Owners: Mr. S. Pathy, Mr. Donald Anthony Netto & Mr. Prakash Babu. Trainer: D. Netto.

Advertising

Advertising

3. NORTHERN PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), Maiden, 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): LOOK OF LOVE (Trevor) 1, Beautiful Luv (Akshay Kumar) 2, Belle Springs (Afroz Khan) 3 and Team Player (B.R. Kumar) 4. Nk, 1/2 and 4. 1m, 26.55s. ₹11 (w), 6, 7 and 9 (p). SHP: 21, THP: 25, FP: 32, Q: 17, Tanala: 81. Favourite: Look Of Love. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer : M. Srinivas Reddy.

4. OLYMPIC PLATE (1,100m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): WAH MS ZARA (Trevor) 1, Incredulous (R. S. Jodha) 2, Xfinity (Afroz Khan) 3 and Mind Reader (Nakhat Singh) 4. 1/2, 1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 5.37s. ₹34 (w), 9, 23 and 7 (p). SHP: 120, THP: 36, FP: 1,160, Q: 650, Tanala: 10,085. Favourite: Xfinity. Owners: Mr. Sarasam Madhusudan Reddy. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

5. NORTHERN PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), Maiden, 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): ADVANCE GUARD (Suraj Narredu) 1, Moringa (R. Laxmikanth) 2, Sputnic (A.A. Vikrant) 3 and N R I Touch (Akshay Kumar) 4. Not run: Melting Ice. 3/4, Hd and 3/4. 1m, 26.85s. ₹12 (w), 7, 8 and 13 (p). SHP: 46, THP: 37, FP: 113, Q: 68, Tanala: 1,192. Favourite: N R I Touch. Owners: Col. S.B. Nair. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

6. THUNDER PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): DOWNTOWN GAL (Neeraj) 1, Mirana (Trevor) 2, Spicy Star (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Super Angel (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1-1/2, 4-1/4 and Sh. 1m, 37.08s. ₹13 (w), 6, 5 and 19 (p). SHP: 15, THP: 31, FP: 32, Q: 12, Tanala: 199. Favourite: Mirana. Owners: Mr. V.N. Babu, Mr. Veeramachaneni Arjun, Mr. Proddhutur Vijay Shourya & Mrs. Rajini Meka. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

7. TRIAL PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MAXWELL (Akshay Kumar) 1, Promiseofhappiness (A.A. Vikrant) 2, Once More (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Tiger Of The Sea (Surya Prakash) 4. 3, 1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 26.40s. ₹9 (w), 6, 28 and 11 (p). SHP: 45, THP: 24, FP: 98, Q: 84, Tanala: 587. Favourite: Maxwell. Owner: Col. K.S. Garcha. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

8. TRIAL PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BRISBANE (Surya Prakash) 1, Dunkirk (Ashad Asbar) 2, N R I Vision (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Barbosella (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. Not run: Blickfang. Sh, 1 and Nk. 1m, 26.60s. ₹13 (w), 8, 15 and 7 (p). SHP: 48, THP: 22, FP: 108, Q: 94, Tanala: 272. Favourite: Brisbane. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm Pvt Ltd. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹1, 415 (176 tkts.) & 30%: 254 (420 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 3,802 (7 tkts.), (ii) 196 (130 tkts.), (iii) 65 (634 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 675 (36 tkts.), (ii) 200 (343 tkts.).