Double Scotch, Mystical Air, Honest Desire and Philosophy shine

December 15, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Double Scotch, Mystical Air, Honest Desire and Philosophy shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec. 15).

Outer sand:

1000m: Knotty Legend (P. Trevor) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Antilope (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Honest Desire (P. Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45.5. Moved impressively. Philosophy (D. Patel) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Prophecy (D. Patel) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Strode out well.

1400m: La Reina (Suraj) 1-47, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Prana (P. Trevor) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. In fine nick. Imperial Blue (rb) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up.

1600m: Julio (P. Trevor) 1-59, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Double Scotch (P. Trevor) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. A fine display. All Attraction (Saddam H) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Worked well. Mystical Air (Darshan) 1-58, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved attractively.