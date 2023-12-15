GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Double Scotch, Mystical Air, Honest Desire and Philosophy shine

December 15, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Double Scotch, Mystical Air, Honest Desire and Philosophy shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec. 15).

Outer sand:

1000m: Knotty Legend (P. Trevor) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Antilope (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Honest Desire (P. Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45.5. Moved impressively. Philosophy (D. Patel) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Prophecy (D. Patel) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Strode out well.

1400m: La Reina (Suraj) 1-47, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Prana (P. Trevor) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. In fine nick. Imperial Blue (rb) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up.

1600m: Julio (P. Trevor) 1-59, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Double Scotch (P. Trevor) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. A fine display. All Attraction (Saddam H) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Worked well. Mystical Air (Darshan) 1-58, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved attractively.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.