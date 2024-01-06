ADVERTISEMENT

Double Scotch, Amazing Attraction, Stravinsky and Ultimate Striker shine

January 06, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Double Scotch, Amazing Attraction, Stravinsky and Ultimate Striker shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jan 6).

Inner sand: 1000m: Measure Of Time (Salman K) 1-8, 600/39.5. Moved attractively, note. Chul Bul Rani (Salman K) 1-6.5, 600/40. Pleased.

1200m: Marzgovel (Shreyas) 1-26, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. Pleased.

1400m: Castaneda (rb) 1-35, (1,400-600) 51. Strode out well.

Outer sand: 600m: Mericle Beauty (R. Ravi), Pursuit Of Wealth (M. Naveen) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Chisox (B. Harish) 45. Moved well. All Attraction (Saddam H) 45. Moved on the bit. The Milenium Force (R. Pradeep), Gallow Of My Love (M. Naveen) 45. They finished together.

1000m: True Punch (rb) 1-13.5, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1200m: Anadale (Rozario) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Mandarino (Rozario) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Isabella (rb), Victor Hugo (Rozario) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Greeley (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. In fine trim. Amazing Attraction (Rayan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. Forest Fragrance (Shreyas), Basilica (Darshan) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Ultimate Striker (Vivek) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine shape. Mystical Air (Darshan) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Double Scotch (Shreyas), Pericles (Darshan) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead.

1600m: Stravinsky (rb), Pharazon (rb) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. They moved fluently.

