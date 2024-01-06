GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Double Scotch, Amazing Attraction, Stravinsky and Ultimate Striker shine

January 06, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Double Scotch, Amazing Attraction, Stravinsky and Ultimate Striker shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jan 6).

Inner sand: 1000m: Measure Of Time (Salman K) 1-8, 600/39.5. Moved attractively, note. Chul Bul Rani (Salman K) 1-6.5, 600/40. Pleased.

1200m: Marzgovel (Shreyas) 1-26, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. Pleased.

1400m: Castaneda (rb) 1-35, (1,400-600) 51. Strode out well.

Outer sand: 600m: Mericle Beauty (R. Ravi), Pursuit Of Wealth (M. Naveen) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Chisox (B. Harish) 45. Moved well. All Attraction (Saddam H) 45. Moved on the bit. The Milenium Force (R. Pradeep), Gallow Of My Love (M. Naveen) 45. They finished together.

1000m: True Punch (rb) 1-13.5, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1200m: Anadale (Rozario) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Mandarino (Rozario) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Isabella (rb), Victor Hugo (Rozario) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Greeley (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. In fine trim. Amazing Attraction (Rayan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. Forest Fragrance (Shreyas), Basilica (Darshan) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Ultimate Striker (Vivek) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine shape. Mystical Air (Darshan) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Double Scotch (Shreyas), Pericles (Darshan) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead.

1600m: Stravinsky (rb), Pharazon (rb) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. They moved fluently.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.