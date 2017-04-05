Domination and Alsace please

Domination and Alsace pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Apr. 5) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Boadicea (Jethu) 40. Moved freely. Lady Be Good (Ayyar) 39.5. Easy. Kookaburra (Mosin) 39. Moved fluently. Kalina (Merchant) 41. Easy. Morocco (rb), Transform (rb) 42. Pair easy.

800m: Gdansk (Mahesh) 55, 600/41. Easy. Gold Field (J. Chinoy), Blitzkrieg (S. Amit) 53.5, 600/38.5. They moved level freely. Sir Desmond (Akshay Kumar) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Mizilla Gold (Mahesh) 53, 600/38.5. Moved well. Flower Dust (rb) 55, 600/40. Easy. Star Phoenix (Bhawani) 56, 600/42. Easy. Angels Harmony (A. Gaikwad), Malavika (Tograllu) 51.5, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Golden Orchid (Sandeep) 52.5, 600/39.5. Slightly urged. Star Wars (Bhawani), Timeless Deeds (Agarwal) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Turning Point (Ajinkya), Orla (V. Jodha) 51.5, 600/38.5. Former moved well and they finished level. Fringe Benefit (Merchant) 55, 600/40. Easy. Sabiq (D.A. Naik) 51.5, 600/38. Moved well. Shania (rb) 55, 600/40. Easy. Royce (rb), Maqsad (rb) 55, 600/39.5. Former finished well clear. Sereno (Ajinkya), Ricardus (V. Jodha) 50.5, 600/38.5. Former superior. She’s An Ace (G. Amit) 51, 600/37. Moved well.

1000m: Baby Face (Parbat), Lucky Luciano (N. Rawal) 1-9, 600/39. Pair ended level. Brothersofthewind (Jethu) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved freely. Oscillation (Merchant) 1-5, 600/38. Moved well. Jack Frost (Jethu) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. In good shape. Victoriana (Jethu) 1-7, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Moved well. Auroden (Merchant) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Moved well. Note. Domination (C.S. Jodha), Odessa (Shelar) 1-2, 800/49.5, 600/37.5. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Former to note. Star Bright (Jaykumar), Sweet Music (Ayyar) 1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Both moved level freely. Alyaties (rb) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Doubledown (Mosin), The Big Revival (Shelar) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/38.5. Former finished a distance ahead. Anvill Star (Bhawani), Alexia (Khalander) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former ended two lengths in front. Blaze The Track (K. Kadam), Wildhorn (Rupesh) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former superior. Towering Storm (F. Irani), Royal Ace (Roushan) 1-4, 800/50.5, 600/38. They were pushed and finished level. Aurora Australis (Kharadi) 1-7, 600/39.5. Urged in the last part.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Alsace (rb), Windfall (rb) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Former impressed. Jager Bomb (Pereira), Atomic (rb) 1-10.5, 600/42. Former took a good jump and ended three lengths in front.