Dominant, Lebua, Diamond And Pearls and Off Shore Breeze work well 

December 18, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Dominant, Lebua, Diamond And Pearls and Off Shore Breeze worked well when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Dec. 18).

Outer sand: 800m: Sporting Spirit (B. Dharshan), Angavai (S. Imran) 55.5, 600/41. They worked impressively. Thomas Hardy (Khet Singh) 1-1, 600/44.5. Easy. Memory Lane (Inayat), Paris O’Connor (A.M. Alam) 58, 600/44. They finished together. Cartel (rb), A 2-y-o Win Legend-Missoni) (B. Dharshan) 57.5, 600/43. They shaped well. Senora Bianca (Khet Singh) 58.5, 600/44. Unextended. Sheer Elegance (rb) 57.5, 600/43. Handy. Sacre Couer (Khet Singh) 58.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Glorious King (M. Bhaskar), Sonic Dash (B. Dharshan) 56.5, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Diamond And Pearls (A.M. Alam), Off Shore Breeze (Inayat) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/43. They moved neck and neck and finished level. Santamarina Star (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Niggled. Magnetism (rb), Spacecraft (S. Imran) 1-11, 800/58, 600/46. They were eased up. Night Hunt (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43.5. In good condition. Demesthenes (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Urged. Knotty Power (rb), Undeniable (Khet Singh) 1-17.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. They were easy. Reign Of Terror (S. Imran), Mr Mozart (B. Dharshan) 1-11, 800/58, 600/46. They were eased up. Lebua (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/44. She moved well within herself. Kings Show (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/47. Eased up.

1200m: Place Vendome (rb) 1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/44. In fine nick. Swiss Agatta (Koshi Kumar), Queen Of Fame (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 800/57, 600/44.5. Former extended and finished three lengths in front.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Inner sand: 600m: Autumn Shower (rb) 43.5.

800m: Gods Plan (rb) 57, 600/43. Handy. Marshall (S. Kamble), Three Of A Kind (rb) 56.5, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Authentic Bell (rb), Emperor Charmavat (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. They moved freely. Yours Forever (rb) 54, 600/41. In fine condition. Desert Storm (A.M. Tograllu) 58, 600/43. Pappa Rich (Inayat) 56.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape.

1000m: Sweet Fragrance (Inayat) 1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Still I Rise (K.V. Baskar) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43. Moved on the bit. Loch Lomond (Farhan Alam) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Cape Wickham (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48.

1200m: Dominant (A.M. Alam) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Pleased. Sasakwa (rb) 1-26, (1200-600) 38.5. Eased up. Super King (B. Darshan) 1-34, 1,000/1-16.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Wellington (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-33, (1200-600) 45. Eased up. Grey Beauty (rb), Starkova (rb), Seminole Wind (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45. A fit trio. Kikata (rb) 1-32, (1200-600) 42.; Eased up.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US