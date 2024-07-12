GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Doctor Dolly, Dancing Star and Samson show out

Updated - July 12, 2024 07:03 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 07:02 pm IST - PUNE:

Doctor Dolly, Dancing Star and Samson showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (July 12) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Rush (Peter) 41. Easy. Running Star (Yash), Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil) 39. Former ended four lengths in front. Gimme (T.S. Jodha) 39. Moved freely. Dash (Yash), Bubbly Boy (S.J. Sunil) 40. They were easy. New Dimension (S.J. Sunil) 42. Easy.

800m: Axlrod (P. Vinod) 53, 600/39. Worked freely. Zarak (Tograllu), Willy Wonkaa (Zameer) 54, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Secret To Success (Tograllu), Exotic Star (Zameer) 54, 600/41. Former was three lengths better. Divine Hope (Yash), Giant King (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Quicker (Peter), Hooves Of Thunder (Shelar) 55, 600/41. Pair moved together freely. Doctor Dolly (Sandesh) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Metzinger (Nazil) 56, 600/41. Easy. Queens Pride (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Good. Star Prosperity (Peter), Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 56, 600/41. They were level. Thalassa (Sandesh) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Worked well. El Greco (C. Umesh) 53, 600/40. Moved freely.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: Sparky (Peter), Lord Fenicia (S.J. Sunil) 1-9, 800/52, 600/38. Former was one length superior. Dancing Star (Mustakim), Samson (Saba) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Both are in good shape. Tarzan (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Jumped out well. Toofaan (V. Bunde), Star Romance (Peter) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead.

