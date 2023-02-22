ADVERTISEMENT

Doc Martin and Smiles Of Fortune show out

February 22, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Doc Martin and Smiles Of Fortune showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Feb. 22) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Silver Spring (V. Bunde) 40. Easy. Magileto (T.S. Jodha) 42, 400/25. Easy. Mysterious Girl (Shahrukh) 40. Easy. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 39. Moved freely. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 37. Moved well. Mighty Wings (Shahrukh) 40. Easy.

800m: Rambler (Zervan) 54, 600/40. Pushed in the last part. Madras Cheque (T.S. Jodha), Lion King (Zeeshan) 54, 600/40. Former was pushed and finished well clear. Kimiko (Atul) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Flying Scotsman (V. Jodha) 54, 600/41. Moved well. Great Guns (Ajinkya), Aloysia (N.B. Kuldeep) 53, 600/40. They moved level freely. C’est L’ Amour (rb) 55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Axis (Mustakim) 56, 600/42. Easy. Gimme (Parmar) 53, 600/39. Pressed. Grand Accord (Atul) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Market King (V. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Worked well. Aira (Atul), Animous (app) 54, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Rasputin (Hamir), Dream Alliance (V. Bunde) 53, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level. Murwara Princess (Merchant) 53, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: Sovereign Orb (rb) 1-9, 800/55, 600/43. Stretched. In Contention (V. Jodha), Midsummer Star (Ajinkya) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. They finished level freely. Geographique (Neeraj), Kiefer (Hamir) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and easily finished level. Time (Neeraj) 1-12, 600/42. Easy. Lightning Flame (Atul) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Pressed. Kings Best (app) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved well. Floyd (Zervan) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Responded well. Smiles Of Fortune (S.J. Sunil), Giant Star (Peter) 1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished four lengths ahead. Trinket (app) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Good work.

1200m: Elpenor (rb) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Responded well to the urgings. Doc Martin (Zervan) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Moved impressively.

Outer sand: 800m: Phenom (Parmar) 55, 600/41. Easy.

