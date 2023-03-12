ADVERTISEMENT

Doc Martin and Axlrod catch the eye

March 12, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Doc Martin and Axlrod caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (March 12) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Mighty Wings (Nazil) 42. Easy. 800m: San Salvatore (Nazil) 55, 600/42. Moved freely. Maysara (rb) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Spirit Bay (Zervan) 53, 600/38. Worked well. Magnanimous (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Freedom (Shelar) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Gangster (rb) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 52, 600/40. Moved nicely. Capitolium (Neeraj), Christofle (Chouhan) 56, 600/42. They were easy. El Greco (C. Umesh), Zuccarro (Kirtish) 55, 600/41. They were level.

1000m: Sovereign Orb (rb) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Responded well. Doc Martin (Zeeshan) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Excelled.

1200m: Augustus Caesar (Bhawani) 1-23, 600/42. Pressed. Sea The Sun (Chouhan), Des Marquis (C. Umesh) 1-23, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up five lengths and finished level. Alexandros (J. Chinoy), Chenevix Trench (Kirtish) 1-22, 800/52, 600/39. Former was superior. Big Red (Hamir), Opus Dei (V. Bunde) 1-22, 800/53, 600/40. Former moved well while the latter was urged to end level.

1400m: Transcend (Zervan), Uzi (rb) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Axlrod (Zervan) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

600m: Phenom (Parmar) 38. Pressed.

