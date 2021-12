Django and Golden Marina shine

CHENNAI:

24 December 2021 19:55 IST

Django, Golden Marina, Herring and Fast Car shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec. 24).

Outer sand:

600m: Augusta (C. Brisson), Zucardi (Shahar Babu) 42. Former finished a length in front.

800m: Ayur Shakti (rb) 55, 600/42. Extended. Be Calm (C. Brisson), Fine Future (Shahar Babu) 56, 600/42. Former moved well and finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Mezcal (P. Vikram) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. In fine fettle.

Inner sand:

600m: Tudor (Koshi Kumar) 42. Urged. Sinatra (rb), Cavallo Bonito (Farhan Alam) 41. They were urged and finished together. Proud (rb) 43. Fit. Berrettini (rb) 42.5. Niggled. Penang (rb) 47. Golden Streak (rb) 47.5. Admiral Shaw (rb), Own Fantasy (rb) 48. Memory Lane (Sham Kumar) 46.5. Soul Mate (rb) 43.5. Easy. Lakshanam (Nikhil Naidu) 43.5. Easy.

800m: Karadeniz (Farid Ansari) 59.5, 600/43.5. Slightly urged. A 2-y-o (Saamidd-Paramo) (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Gatlin (Mubs Kareem), Simply Great (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47. Paris O’Connor (Nikhil Naidu) 1-1.5, 600/47.5. Golden Marina (M. Bhaskar) 53, 600/39.5. Impressed. Carreno (Shaliyar Khan), Still I Rise (C. Umesh) 57.5, 600/42. They are in good shape. Gangster (Santosh G) 57, 600/41. Pushed. Cheval Blanc (C. Umesh) 58.5, 600/45. Gold Breeze (rb) 57, 600/42. Urged in the last part. Judy Blue Eyes (N. Jodha) 1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Prince Of Windsor (Shyam Kumar) 58.5, 600/43.5. Grand Royal (rb) 59, 600/43.5. M S G Fantasy (rb), Ready Player One (ex: River Song) (rb) 59.5, 600/43.5. Lady Zeen (rb), Maverick Mitchell (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Angelino (Shaliyar Khan) 1-8.5, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. Moved impressively.

1000m: War Chieftain (Shaliyar Khan), Star Proof (rb) 1-14.5, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Eagle Bluff (rb), Cuban Pete (rb) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. They worked well. Avellino (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Yours Forever (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Herring (Nikhil Naidu), Beejay (rb) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/41. They are in fine trim, former finished a length in front. Gold Kite (M.S. Deora), Star Lap (rb) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/42. They are in good condition. Radical Review (C. Brisson) 1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Babu Vamsee (rb), Super Glory (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. They were easy. King Roger (rb), Due Diligence (rb) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/42. Latter moved better and finished a length in front. Django (Santosh G) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Pleased. Moresco (Farhan Alam) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. Eased up. Anatolia (P. Vikram) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Worked well. Star Elegant (rb), Winter Glow (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Fast Car (rb) 1-8, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Moved well. Queen Justitia (N. Murugan), Deans Grey (rb), Country's Moon (rb) 1-18, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Mock race 1400m: Kay Star (N. Jodha), Shez R Star (S. Kamble), Fun Lover (Ramandeep), Tower Of Strength (Sai Vamsi) won by 4-1/2, dist and 8-1/4. 1m 31.75s.