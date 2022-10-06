Divine Thoughts, Petronia and Agostini Carracci excel

ADVERTISEMENT

Divine Thoughts, Petronia and Agostini Carracci excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Oct. 6) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Leto (V. Bunde) 40. Easy. 2/y/os She's A Teaser (Shubham), Believe (rb) 41. They were easy.

800m: In Contention (V. Bunde), Menilly (V. Jodha) 49, 600/37. They moved level freely. Dazzling Princess (Rupesh) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Market King (V. Bunde), Kamilah (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Pair moved level freely. Periwinkle (Nazil) 52, 600/37. Good. Tasman (rb) 55, 600/39. Moved fluently. Angels Trumpet (Shubham), Marlboro Man (Zervan) 52, 600/37. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level. Leopard Rock (Peter) 49, 600/37. Worked well. Almas (Dashrath), Bomber (V. Jodha) 50, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely. Speculator (Nazil), Song Song Blue (rb) 54, 600/40. They were easy. Divine Thoughts (Zameer) 49, 600/38. Responded well. Agostini Carracci (Nazil) 48, 600/36. Improved a lot. Petronia (Nazil) 49, 600/37. Moved attractively.

1000m: Queens Pride (Zameer) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Faranoush (Zameer) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well.

1200m: Theon (Chouhan) 1-25, 600/42. Shaped well.

1400m: Alicia (Chouhan), Alaistair (C. Umesh) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely.