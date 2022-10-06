Races

Divine Thoughts, Petronia and Agostini Carracci excel

Divine Thoughts, Petronia and Agostini Carracci excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Oct. 6) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Leto (V. Bunde) 40. Easy. 2/y/os She's A Teaser (Shubham), Believe (rb) 41. They were easy.

800m: In Contention (V. Bunde), Menilly (V. Jodha) 49, 600/37. They moved level freely. Dazzling Princess (Rupesh) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Market King (V. Bunde), Kamilah (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Pair moved level freely. Periwinkle (Nazil) 52, 600/37. Good. Tasman (rb) 55, 600/39. Moved fluently. Angels Trumpet (Shubham), Marlboro Man (Zervan) 52, 600/37. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level. Leopard Rock (Peter) 49, 600/37. Worked well. Almas (Dashrath), Bomber (V. Jodha) 50, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely. Speculator (Nazil), Song Song Blue (rb) 54, 600/40. They were easy. Divine Thoughts (Zameer) 49, 600/38. Responded well. Agostini Carracci (Nazil) 48, 600/36. Improved a lot. Petronia (Nazil) 49, 600/37. Moved attractively.

1000m: Queens Pride (Zameer) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Faranoush (Zameer) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well.

1200m: Theon (Chouhan) 1-25, 600/42. Shaped well.

1400m: Alicia (Chouhan), Alaistair (C. Umesh) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
horse racing
sports event
sport
Pune
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2022 5:47:44 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/divine-thoughts-petronia-and-agostini-carracci-excel/article65975918.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY