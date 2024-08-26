Divine Prophecy takes the Coromandel Gromor Deccan Fillies Championship Stakes

Trainer N. Ravinder Singh’s filly Divine Prophecy, ridden by Vivek G, claimed the Coromandel Gromor Deccan Fillies Championship Stakes, the first Classic of the Hyderabad monsoon races held here on Monday (Aug. 26). The winner is owned by Mr. C. Aryama Sundaram & M/s. Mukteshwar Racing LLP.

Positioned second for most of the race, Vivek tactically held her back till the field rounded the bend and entered the final straight before she surged forward taking the command of the race. Despite a fierce challenge from the favourite Spanish Eyes, Divine Prophecy clinched a hard-fought victory. This win not only maintained her unbeaten record but also delivere Ravinder Singh his first-ever Classic triumph.

Trainer D. Netto saddled three winners of the day.

1. BELMONT PRINCE PLATE: GENIE (R.S. Jodha) 1, Talking Stick (P. Sai K) 2, Newfound Glory (Santosh Raj) 3 and Exclusive Black (G. Naresh) 4. 3/4, 1 and 3/4. 1m, 9.62s. ₹150 (w), 33, 17 and 30 (p). SHP: 60, THP: 114, SHW: 81 and 31, FP: 1,669, Q: 651, Tanala: 35,609. Favourite: Sargent. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

2. NORTHERN DANCER PLATE (Div. II): MAVERICK (K.G. Likith Appu) 1, Lucky Zone (Ashad Asbar) 2, N R I Superpower (Abhay Singh) 3 and 4. Malibu (Kuldeep Sr.) 4. Neck, 3 and Neck. 1m, 28.38s. ₹22 (w), 11, 14 and 13 (p). SHP: 40, THP: 44, SHW: 30 and 15, FP: 95, Q: 50, Tanala: 199. Favourite: Maverick. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: D. Netto.

3. BHONGIR CUP: MIKIMOTO (Kuldeep Singh Sr.) 1, Windsor (Afroz K) 2, Assured Success (Surya Prakash) 3 and Lights On (R.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Shivalik Model. 2, 6 and 2. 1m, 15.27s. ₹15 (w), 12, 18 and 26 (p). SHP: 62, THP: 37, SHW: 13 and 39, FP: 67, Q: 57, Tanala: 351. Favourite: Mikimoto. Owners: Mr. Rajendran rep. Rapar’s Galloping Stars LLP, Mrs. T. Rohini & Mr. P. Ranga Raju. Trainer: D. Netto.

4. PAKHAL LAKE CUP: ENCORE (Md. Ekram Alam) 1, Decoy (C.S. Jodha) 2, Deccan Spirit (Mukesh) 3 and Reigning Beauty (Shivansh) 4. 1-1/2, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 27.44s. ₹100 (w), 19, 16 and 12 (p). SHP: 51, THP: 53, SHW: 66 and 33, FP: 475, Q: 218, Tanala: 1,556. Favourite: Deccan Spirit. Owner: Mr. Al Murugappan. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

5. NORTHERN DANCER PLATE (Div. I): N R I DOUBLEPOWER (Suraj Narredu) 1, Indian Sniper (Likith Appu) 2, Last Wish (Sandesh) 3 and Ruby Red (Neeraj) 4. Neck, 5 and 2. 1m, 26.94s. ₹24 (w), 11, 24 and 14 (p). SHP: 45, THP: 44, SHW: 16 and 37, FP: 229, Q: 137, Tanala: 456. Favourite: N R I Doublepower. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: D. Netto.

6. COROMANDEL GROMOR DECCAN FILLIES CHAMPIONSHIP STAKES (Gr. 3): DIVINE PROPHECY (Dali–Ice Fantasy) (Vivek G) 1, Spanish Eyes (Excellent Art–Irish Bailey) (Sandesh) 2, Mother’s Grace (Gusto–Carolina Moon) (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Magnetic (Multitude–Pricewise) (Akshay Kumar) 4. Head, 2 and 2. 1m, 41.14s. ₹53 (w), 12, 11 and 35 (p). SHP: 32, THP: 106, SHW: 13 and 27, FP: 140, Q: 61, Tanala: 1,225. Favourite: Spanish Eyes. Owners: Mr. C. Aryama Sundaram & M/s. Mukteshwar Racing LLP. Trainer: N Ravinder Singh.

7. HYPERION PLATE: CHAR EK CHAR (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Wandring Warrior (Kuldeep Sr.) 2, Soorya Vahan (M. Mark) 3 and Politics (Arjun) 4. 3, 2 and 3/4. 1m, 30.19s. ₹34 (w), 13, 15 and 45 (p). SHP: 47, THP: 101, SHW: 16 and 20, FP: 152, Q: 72, Tanala: 899. Favourite: Battle On. Owner: Mr. Md. Sultan. Trainer: Mir Faiyaz Ali Khan.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹6,921 (67 tkts.) & 30%: 764 (260 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 4,220 (11 tkts.), (ii) 12,152 (4 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 431 (93 tkts.), (ii) 636 (113 tkts.).

