Divine Intuition, Eaton Square and Sovereign Grey catch the eye

November 06, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Pune:

Divine Intuition, Eaton Square and Sovereign Grey caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Nov. 6) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Majorella Blue (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Vincent Van Gogh (S. Kamble) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Kanya Rashi (S. Kamble, Nashvegas (H.M. Akshay) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1000m: Divine Intuition (rb) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Enabler (S.J. Sunil), Giant Star (Shelar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former made up three lengths and easily finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Sovereign Grey (T.S. Jodha) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Eaton Square (V. Bunde), Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and finished a distance ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/o Fiero/Infinity (Mustakim), Flying Halo (Saba) and 2/y/o Phoenix Tower/Evelyn’s Dancer (Shelar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. First name finished four lengths in front. Cascade (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. 2/y/os Multitude/Fortaleza (V. Bunde), Fiero/Athlone (S.J. Sunil) and Speaking Of Which/ Heaven Is Here (Neeraj) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. First name ended four lengths in front. Metzinger (Shahrukh), 2/y/o Tenth Star/Outrageous (Nazil) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Pair moved together freely. Dufy (P. Naidu), 2/y/o Doctor Dolly (Merchant) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely.

