Divine Glory in good shape

The three-year-old filly Divine Glory, who is in good shape, should score over her rivals in the August Handicap, the feature event of Saturday’s (Aug.3) afternoon races.

Rails will be announced one hour before the start of the first race.

1. STRATEGIC MOVE PLATE (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 2.30 p.m.: 1. Alpine Express (7) Sandesh 61.5, 2. Orion’s Belt (5) Raghuveer 61.5, 3. Adele (4) P. Dhebe 59, 4. Malavika (6) Peter 58, 5. Royston Rock (3) Kuldeep 58, 6. Ame (1) Pranil 55, 7. Xoxo (8) Parmar 55, 8. Brave (9) Kaviraj 52 and 9. Romantic Eyes (2) Dashrath 50.

1. ADELE, 2. ROYSTON ROCK, 3. AME.

2. A.J.WADIA PLATE DIV.II (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 3.00: 1. Actionable (9) Peter 59, 2. Sixth Emperor (4) Kuldeep 57.5, 3. Thea O Thea (8) Ayyar 55.5, 4. Run Happy (5) Santosh 54.5, 5. Panarea (11) Bhawani 53.5, 6. Shapath (7) T.S. Jodha 53.5, 7. Macgyver (6) S. Kamble 52.5, 8. Destined For Glory (10) Baria 52, 9. Velvet Vibes (1) Altaf Sayyed 52, 10. Red Fire (2) P. Vinod 51.5 and 11. Lilibeth (3) Raghuveer 49.

1. DESTINED FOR GLORY, 2. ACTIONABLE, 3. SIXTH EMPEROR.

3. J.E. HUGHES TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 3.30: 1. Grand Accord (7) Bhawani 60.5, 2. Valegro (1) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 3. Kingsman (6) Yash Narredu 53.5, 4. In It To Win It (4) Shubham 53, 5. Momentum (2) Zervan 53, 6. Zenon (3) Nazil 51.5 and 7. Truly Epic (5) C.S. Jodha 50.

1. VALEGRO, 2. TRULY EPIC.

4. GOODNESS GRACIOUS PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 4.00: 1. Charles Bridge (2) S. Amit 59, 2. Headway (4) C.S. Jodha 58, 3. Wilshire (9) A.Gaikwad 55.5, 4. Jetfire (6) Parmar 55, 5. Flammeus (3) Akshay Kumar 53.5, 6. Quail Hollow (10) P. Dhebe 53.5, 7. Patriots Day (7) Aniket 53, 8. Caesar (8) S.J. Sunil 52, 9. Ex’s And Oh’s (5) Zervan 51 and 10. Susie Q (1) Yash Narredu 51.

1. HEADWAY, 2. CHARLES BRIDGE, 3. FLAMMEUS.

5. AUGUST HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 20 to 46, 4.30: 1. Mzilkazi (5) Akshay Kumar 59.5, 2. Divine Glory (1) Sandesh 57, 3. Galloping Goldmine (9) C.S. Jodha 57, 4. Mishka’s Pride (10) Parmar 57, 5. Daddy’s Pride (6) T.S.Jodha 56, 6. Princess Annabel (8) Bhawani 56, 7. Dumas (4) Yash Narredu 53, 8. Airmax (2) Nazil 51.5, 9. Michelangelo (7) S.Amit 51.5 and 10. Cliffs Of Capri (3) Zervan 51.

1. DIVINE GLORY, 2. MZILKAZI, 3. GALLOPING GOLDMINE.

6. A.J. WADIA PLATE DIV.I (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 5.00: 1. Auspicious (1) Peter 62, 2. Highland Lass (10) Sandesh 62, 3. Red Carnation (6) Kuldeep 62, 4. Gandalf (4) Pranil 61.5, 5. Hanlon’s Razor (2) H.G. Rathod 60, 6. Smart Choice (9) A.Gaikwad 59.5, 7. Native Prince (11) Raghuveer 58.5, 8. Outstanding (3) C.S. Jodha 57.5, 9. Maestro (8) Niranjan 56.5, 10. Chezza (5) Roushan 55.5, 11. Beyond Time (12) Malam 545 and 12. Navigator (7) Dashrath 54.5.

1. AUSPICIOUS, 2. HIGHLAND LASS, 3. OUTSTANDING.

Day’s Best : VALEGRO.

Double : ADELE — HEADWAY.

Jackpot : 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble : 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala : All races.

Super Jackpot : 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.