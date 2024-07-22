Divine Art, Mescalito, Ashwa Vedha, Finley and Champions Way please

Divine Art, Mescalito, Ashwa Vedha, Finley and Champions Way pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (July 22).

Inner sand:

1000m: Silicon Star (R. Pradeep) 1-6.5, 600/39. Moved impressively. Sienna Princess (R. Pradeep), Dhanteras (M. Naveen) 1-6.5, 600/38. Former showed out. The Golden Dreams (M. Naveen), Glow In The Dark (R. Pradeep) 1-9, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Kallu Sakkare (R. Pradeep) 1-7, 600/39.5. In fine condition.

1200m: Macron (Arvind) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Moved on the bit. Il Volo (Shreyas) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up.

1400m: Sacred Creator (Rajesh K) 1-36.5, 1,000/1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. In fine trim. Ice Storm (Rajesh K) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

1000m: Lady Godiva (Jagadeesh) 1-15, 600/43. Fit for the fray. Ashwa Vedha (Siddaraju) 1-13, 600/42. Impressed. Totally Epic (Shinde) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Divine Art (Suraj) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. A fine display. Lauterbrunnen (Rajesh K) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 43. Easy. Mescalito (Indrajeet) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Finley (Shreyas) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Emperial Power (Shinde), Priceless Prince (Suraj) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Former started five lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Starkova (rb) 1-47, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up. Champions Way (Suraj) 1-46, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Moved impressivly.

Inner sand — July 21:

1200m: Max Mueller (rb), Golden Gallery (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. Former finished three lengths ahead. Own Legacy (rb) 1-7, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

Grass track:

1000m: Princess Jasmine (rb) 1-7.5, 600/38. Worked well. Roman Emperor (Rajesh K) 1-14, 600/41.5. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Double Vision (Dhanu S), Joyful Spirit (rb) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Go For The Moon (P. Vikram), Kind Of Magic (G. Riteesh) 1-15.5, 600/45. They finished level. Light The World (P. Vikram), Straordinario (G. Riteesh) 1-15.5, 600/44. They shaped well.

1400m: Finley (Shreyas) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.

