GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Divine Art, Mescalito, Ashwa Vedha, Finley and Champions Way please

Published - July 22, 2024 06:34 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Divine Art, Mescalito, Ashwa Vedha, Finley and Champions Way pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (July 22).

Inner sand:

1000m: Silicon Star (R. Pradeep) 1-6.5, 600/39. Moved impressively. Sienna Princess (R. Pradeep), Dhanteras (M. Naveen) 1-6.5, 600/38. Former showed out. The Golden Dreams (M. Naveen), Glow In The Dark (R. Pradeep) 1-9, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Kallu Sakkare (R. Pradeep) 1-7, 600/39.5. In fine condition.

1200m: Macron (Arvind) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Moved on the bit. Il Volo (Shreyas) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up.

1400m: Sacred Creator (Rajesh K) 1-36.5, 1,000/1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. In fine trim. Ice Storm (Rajesh K) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

1000m: Lady Godiva (Jagadeesh) 1-15, 600/43. Fit for the fray. Ashwa Vedha (Siddaraju) 1-13, 600/42. Impressed. Totally Epic (Shinde) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Divine Art (Suraj) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. A fine display. Lauterbrunnen (Rajesh K) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 43. Easy. Mescalito (Indrajeet) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Finley (Shreyas) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Emperial Power (Shinde), Priceless Prince (Suraj) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Former started five lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Starkova (rb) 1-47, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up. Champions Way (Suraj) 1-46, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Moved impressivly.

Inner sand — July 21:

1200m: Max Mueller (rb), Golden Gallery (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. Former finished three lengths ahead. Own Legacy (rb) 1-7, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

Grass track:

1000m: Princess Jasmine (rb) 1-7.5, 600/38. Worked well. Roman Emperor (Rajesh K) 1-14, 600/41.5. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Double Vision (Dhanu S), Joyful Spirit (rb) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Go For The Moon (P. Vikram), Kind Of Magic (G. Riteesh) 1-15.5, 600/45. They finished level. Light The World (P. Vikram), Straordinario (G. Riteesh) 1-15.5, 600/44. They shaped well.

1400m: Finley (Shreyas) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.

