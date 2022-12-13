Disruptor, Bold Act, Galahad, Ruling Dynasty and Del Mar excel

  1. EPaper
December 13, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Disruptor, Bold Act, Galahad, Ruling Dynasty and Del Mar shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Dec 13).

Inner sand: 600m: Kensington Court (rb), Imperial Blue (Rozario) 39.5. They are in fine trim.

1000m: Air Blast (R. Pradeep) 1-8.5, 600/39.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand: 600m: Ring Master (R. Pradeep) 43.5. Worked well.

1000m: Galahad (Shreyas) 1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. El Alamein (Rayan), Hukum (Aliyar) 1-13, 600/44. Former started five lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Shamrock (Shinde) 1-32, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Siege Courageous (S. John) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. In fine nick. Ruling Dynasty (S. John) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. A good display. Rapidus (Darshan) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Moved freely. Del Mar (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. Impressed. Tough Cookie (Rozario) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Bold act (Shinde), Fearless Joey (Prabhakaran) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Bruce Almighty (Rayan), Debonair (Aliyar) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1400m: Stellar Gold (rb) 1-45, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up. Listen To Me (Vivek) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Forever Together (Prabhakaran) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Disrubtor (Darshan) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,0001-9.5, 600/41. A pleasing display.

Gate practice – inner sand: 1200m: Aldgate (S. John) 1-23.5, (1,20-600) 40.5. Jumped out well.

