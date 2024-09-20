Disciple, Aldgate and The Leader catch the eye

Disciple, Aldgate and The Leader caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept. 20).

Inner sand:

1000m: Divo (R. Pradeep) 1-11, 600/38.5. Moved fluently.

Outer sand:

1200m: Sweet Delight (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Strode out well. Aldgate (Antony) 1-28, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. A fine display.

1400m: The Leader (Suraj) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Disciple (Antony) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick.

1600m: Starkova (S.J. Moulin) 2-3, (1,600-600) 1-12. Eased up.