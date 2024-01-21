Dictator wins the Deccan Bookmakers Welfare Association Darley Arabian Million

January 21, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Hyderabad

Trainer K.S.V. Prasad Raju’s Dictator, piloted by P. Sai Kumar, won the Deccan Bookmakers Welfare Association Darley Arabian Million, the feature event of Sunday’s (Jan. 21) races.

The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm Pvt. Ltd., & Mr. D.R. Thacker.

1. YADADRI PLATE: HOPING STAR (Md. Ismail) 1, Silver Act (Akash Rajput) 2, Deccan Daisy (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Rochelle (Santosh Raj) 4. 2-1/4, Shd and 3/4. 1m 13. 80s. ₹302 (w), 22, 13 and 13 (p). SHP: 33, THP: 46, SHW: 61 and 24, FP: 1,318, Q: 172, Tanala: 2,825. Favourite: Silver Act.

Owner: Mr. Deepak Choudhary. Trainer: Jasbir Singh.

2. SURYAPET PLATE: TRISHUL (Antony Raj S) 1, Caraxes (Afroz Khan) 2, Alpine Girl (Shivansh) 3 and Voice Of A Dream (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 1/2, 2 and 6-1/2. 2m 5. 55s. ₹20 (w), 12, 12 and 15 (p). SHP: 40, THP: 53, SHW: 13 and 18, FP: 106, Q: 61, Tanala: 303. Favourite: Trishul.

Owner: Col. S.B. Nair. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

3. LINGAPUR CUP: ROYAL PARADE (Nakhat Singh) 1, Glorious Power (Afroz Khan) 2, Rollys Royce (R.S. Jodha) 3 and Cannon Rose (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1-1/4, 2 and 3/4. 1m 13. 97s. ₹101 (w), 15, 12 and 10 (p). SHP: 38, THP: 39, SHW: 32 and 15, FP: 425, Q: 139, Tanala: 1,029. Favourite: Rolls Royce.

Owner: Mr. Al Murugappan. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

4. ADALA RAGHAVA REDDY MEMORIAL MILLION: RUBY RED (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Encore (Md. Ekram Alam) 2, Brooklyn Beauty (Ajay Kumar) 3 and N R I Doublepower (Imran Chisty) 4. 2, 3/4 and Shd. 1m 25. 96s. ₹18 (w), 10, 30 and 25 (p). SHP: 66, THP: 58, SHW: 10 and 34, FP: 133, Q: 125, Tanala: 1,048. Favourite: Ruby Red.

Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla & Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeding LLP & Mr. Saleem Fazelbhoy. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

(Note: In this race while negotiating the bend Carlisle (Shivansh up) stumbled and dislodged the rider, while Terenga (Antony Raj seated) who was racing behind clipped the heels of the former and dropped the jockey. Both Shivansh and Antony escaped unhurt).

5. DECCAN BOOKMAKERS WELFARE ASSOCIATION DARLEY ARABIAN MILLION (Gr. 3): DICTATOR (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Lashka (Antony Raj) 2, In Proposito (Kaviraj) 3 and Born Brave (Imran Chisty) 4. 4-3/4, 9 and 3-1/4. 1m 12. 60s. ₹24 (w), 12 and 12 (p). SHP: 22, THP: 31, SHW: 16 and 10, FP: 48, Q: 18. Favourite: Lashka.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm Pvt. Ltd., & Mr. D.R. Thacker. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

6. ROCK HEAVEN PLATE: TOFFEE (Md. Ekram Alam) 1, Only My Way (Mukesh Kumar) 2, N R I Ultrapower (Shivansh) 3 and Beauty Flame (Ajay Kumar) 4. 1-1/2, 1/2 and 1m 40. 29s. ₹39 (w), 20, 24 and 21 (p). SHP: 96, THP: 53, SHW: 27 and 55, FP: 547, Q: 462, Tanala: 3,240. Favourite: N R I Ultrapower.

Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹6,187 (37 tkts.), 30%: 601 (163 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: 3,825 (14 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 6,137 (4 tkts.), (ii) 480 (93 tkts.).

