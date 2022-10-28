Diamond Gold, Priceless Beauty and Emperor Charmavet shine

Diamond Gold, Priceless Beauty and Emperor Charmavet shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Oct. 28).

Outer sand: 600m: Cynosure (Khet Singh) 44. Easy.

Inner sand:600m: Proud (Indrajeet Kumar) 44. Cairo (rb) 45. Easy.

800m: Priceless Beauty (M. Bhaskar) 56, 600/39.5. Moved impressively. A 2-y-o (Dali - Suzanna) (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Easy.

1000m: Slainte (Farhan Alam) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/48. Easy. Sabatini (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-16.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Moved freely. Emperor Charmvet (rb) 1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. In fine condition. Alexander (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Ziana (B. Dharshan) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Arc De Triomphe (M.S. Deora) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Moved freely. Walking Brave (rb) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43. Moved well. Babu Vamsee (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Shaped well. Stern Maiden (L.A. Rozario) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Unextended. Diamond Gold (rb) 1-8, 800/56, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Starkova (rb), Jahzara (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47. They were easy and level. A 2-y-o Fiero - Athens) (M.S. Deora), Precious Grey (S. Kamble), Blue Eyed Boy (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. They were easy.

1200m: Albinus (rb) 1-33, (1200-600) 45. Easy. Ocean Love (L.A. Rozario) 1-30, (1200-600) 42. Moved freely.