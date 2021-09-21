Diamond And Pearls and Wind Symbol please

CHENNAI:

21 September 2021 18:03 IST

Diamond And Pearls and Wind Symbol pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Sept. 21).

Outer sand: 800m: Roka (rb) 58.5, 600/45. Urged. Apsara Star (P. Vikram) 56, 600/42.5. Moved well.

1000m: The Intimidator (C. Umesh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46. Moved under the whip. Betty Boop (J. Paswan) 1-18.5, 800/1-2, 600/48. Moved freely.

Inner sand: 600m: Copper Queen (Rajendra Singh) 38.5. Extended in the last part. Hope And Glory (rb) 47. Henrietta (rb) 42. Pushed.

800m: Beauregard (Yash Narredu), Mystical Magician (Nikhil Naidu) 55, 600/40.5. They are in fine trim. Lady Royal (Nikhil Naidu) 51, 600/38. Responded well to the urgings. My Triumph (Shahar Babu) 58.5, 600/44.5. Handy.

1000m: Star Chieftain (Farid Ansari) 1-10, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Wind Symbol (Yash Narredu), Diamond And Pearls (Nikhil Naidu) 1-7, 800/51.5, 600/39. They pleased.

1200m: Mister Moonlight (C. Umesh) 1-25, 1000-1-12.5, 800-1-0, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

Noted on Monday (Sept. 20): Outer sand: 600m: Isle Of Dreams (rb) 45. Handy.

Inner sand: 600m: Torbert (rb) (1,200-600) 46. Easy. Awesome Gift (rb) 44. Shaped well. Vibrant Approach (rb) 44.5. Urged.

800m: Roka (rb) 1-1, 600/47. Easy. Rhiannon (Koshi Kumar) 1-2, 600/47.5. Easy.

1000m: Manzoni (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/46. Retains form. Apsara Star (P. Vikram) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up.

1200m: Feni (rb) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 36.5. Eased up. My Triumph (Shahar Babu) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 800/56, 600/43.5. Impressed.

Gate Practice (Inner sand): 1000m: Gallant Star (J. Paswan), Stride Forever (rb) 1-7.63. They jumped out and the former finished well ahead. Grey Twilight (rb), Star Glitter (Zulquar Nain) 1-7.16. They took a level jump. Moresco (rb), Special Delivery (P. Vikram) 1-16.28. Former jumped out smartly, they ended together. Tower Of Strength (Koshi Kumar), Magic Air (—) 1-12.92. Latter jumped out well.

Noted on Sunday (Sept. 19.): Outer sand: 600m: Otus (Rajendra Singh) 47. Easy.

Inner sand: 600m: Jagathi (rb) 37.5. Stretched out well.

1000m: Tower Of Strength (Koshi Kumar), 1-14, 800/59, 600/45. Handy. Blue Patent (Shahar Babu), a 2-y-o (Hymn-Sublimely Single) (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. They were easy.

1200m: Queen Justitia (Azfar Syeed) 1-32, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Rajputana (Shahar Babu), a 2-y-o (Chinese Whisper-Another Star) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42. They moved freely.