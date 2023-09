Diamond And Pearls and Danny’s Girl impress

September 14, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Diamond And Pearls and Danny’s Girl impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 14).

Inner sand:

600m: Renegade (rb), Western Girl (rb) 43.5. They moved together.

800m: Stern Maiden (rb) 1-0.5, 600/46. Handy. Samurai Blue (P. Vikram) 56, 600/42. In fine trim. Sweet Fragrance (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Royal Nobility (Rajendra Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Danny’s Girl (rb) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39. Pleased. Proposed (rb) 1-16, 8001-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Fortune Chakram (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. Shaped well. Bomber Jet (rb), Radiant Star (rb) 1-18, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. They finished together. Divine Splendour (Farid Ansari) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Knotty Power (rb), Knotty Wonder (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. They were easy, latter finished a length in front. Presto Power (rb) 1-15, 800/1-2, 600/47. Asio (M. Bhaskar) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Unextended. Diamond And Pearls (rb), Emperor Charmavat (Farhan Alam) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Former impressed. Gods Plan (rb) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Cape Wickham (rb), Epoch (P. Vickram) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/57, 600/43. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Diamond Gold (rb) 1-23, (1,200-600) 37. Eased up.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.