Dexa wins Poonawalla Breeders’ Multi-Million

February 27, 2022 20:50 IST

The 13-to-1 long-shot Dexa, piloted by Antony Raj S, sprang a surprise by winning the Poonawalla Breeders’ Multi-Million (Gr. 1), the stellar attraction of Sunday’s (Feb. 27) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. Kishore M. Dingra & Mr. Sultan Singh rep. Sohna Stud Farm Pvt Ltd. Imtiaz A. Sait trains the winner.

Trainer Pesi Shroff saddled four winners while jockey P.S. Chouhan rode three winners on the day.

1. LE GRIS CHEVAL PLATE (Div. II) (1,000m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: SUFIYAH (A. Prakash) 1, Dowsabel (Rupesh) 2, Smart Choice (Raghuveer) 3 and Honourable Eyes (Ayyar) 4. 2-1/4, 1-3/4 and Nose. 59. 68s. ₹27 (w), 12, 32 and 33 (p). SHP: 69, FP: 284, Q: 298, Tanala: 2,121 and 1,136. Favourite: Sufiyah. Owners: Mr. Shantanu Sharma, Mr. Zain I. Nathani rep. Alpha Stud and Farms Pvt. Ltd., M/s Khushroo R. Battiwala, V.M. Singh, Ms. Mallika Gulam Abbas Sarkar & Miss Anita A. Khalakdina. Trainer: Rehanullah Khan.

2. HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB TROPHY (Div. I) (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: LORD AND MASTER (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Cold Pursuit (Zervan) 2, Dali Swirl (Trevor) 3 and Royal Crown (Aniket) 4. Not run: Power Of Thor. 1/2, 2-1/2 and 3-1/2. 1m, 25.15s. ₹34 (w), 15, 14 and 13 (p). SHP: 42, FP: 156, Q: 65, Tanala: 263 and 82. Favourite: Dali Swirl. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

3. DR. GOOLAM E. VAHANVATI TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: CHAMONIX (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Treasure Gold (Trevor) 2, Aira (Neeraj) 3 and Alfayiz (Antony Raj S) 4. 2-1/4, Hd and Nose. 1m, 38.19s. ₹21 (w), 13, 13 and 29 (p). SHP: 38, FP: 80, Q: 60, Tanala: 443 and 650. Favourite: Chamonix. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mrs. Tina Shroff. Trainer: P. Shroff.

4. KUMAR R. DALAL CUP (2,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: THE BAWAJI (Neeraj) 1, Botero (Trevor) 2, Mandeville (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Aah Bella (Suraj Narredu) 4. Sh, 5 and 2-3/4. 2m, 33.26s. ₹45 (w), 15 and 13 (p). SHP: 32, FP: 74, Q: 51, Tanala: 175 and 95. Favourite: Botero. Owners: Equs Racing & Mr. Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: P. Shroff.

5. FLORRIE & FREDDY SOPHER GOLD TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: EXCLUSIVE (Suraj Narredu) 1, My Treasure (Yash Narredu) 2, Agostino Carracci (Trevor) 3 and Pepper (Parmar) 4. 1, Lnk and 1/2. 1m, 11.05s. ₹23 (w), 13, 20 and 14 (p). SHP: 70, FP: 208, Q: 99, Tanala: 315 and 100. Favourite: Exclusive. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Saleem Fazelbhoy, Dinsha P. Shroff & Munchi P. Shroff. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

6. INTERVALVE POONAWALLA LTD TROPHY (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: KING’S RANSOM (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Wordsmith (Trevor) 2, Thunberg (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Magileto (T.S. Jodha) 4. 3-3/4, 4 and Lnk. 1m, 11.34s. ₹26 (w), 12, 19 and 18 (p). SHP: 49, FP: 152, Q: 87, Tanala: 702 and 274. Favourite: Golden Lioness. Owners: Mr & Mrs Vijay B. Shirke, Mr Jay V. Shirke & Mr Keki D. Mehta & Mr Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. POONAWALLA BREEDERS’ MULTI-MILLION (Gr. 1) (1,400m) (Terms), 3-y-o only: DEXA (Planetaire-My Pension) (Antony Raj S) 1, Imperial Power (MultidimensionalMajestic Opinion) (Suraj Narredu) 2, Ahead Of My Time (Excellent Art- Miss Danehill) (Trevor) 3 and Supernatural (Multidimensional-Psychic Light) (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 3/4, 1/2 and Lnk. 1m, 23.04s. ₹200 (w), 23, 10 and 10 (p). SHP: 30, FP: 662, Q: 795, Tanala: 1,550 and 625. Favourite: Ahead Of My Time. Owners: Mr. Kishore M. Dingra & Mrs. Sultan Singh rep. Sohna Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

8. HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB TROPHY (Div. II) (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: LEX LUTHOR (Nazil) 1, Sinner (Suraj Narredu) 2, Shae (Zervan) 3 and Esfir (Bhawani) 4. 3-1/2, 4-1/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 24.48s. ₹24 (w), 14, 10 and 14 (p). SHP: 32, FP: 48, Q: 21, Tanala: 123 and 71. Favourite: Sinner. Owner: Mr. Satish G. Kundapur. Trainer: Hosidar Daji.

9. LE GRIS CHEVAL PLATE (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: ON VA DANSER (Aniket) 1, Kardashian (Peter) 2, Power Of Neath (A. Prakash) 3 and Safdar (Shahrukh) 4. 1, 1/2 and 1-3/4. 59.72s. ₹38 (w), 15, 15 and 18 (p). SHP: 41, FP: 128, Q: 111, Tanala: 361 and 207. Favourite: Between Friends. Owners: Begum Shaherbanoo Husain Lagad rep. Chetak Horse Racing Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

Jackpot: (i) 70%: ₹2,289 (51 tkts.) & 30%: 281 (178 tkts.); (ii) 70%: 80, 335 (41 tkts.) & 30%: 7,093 (199 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 423 (42 tkts.), (ii) 1,657 (11 tkts.), (iii) 4,589 (12 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 62,995 (c/o) & 30%: 5,400 (5 tkts.).