Dexa excels

November 07, 2022 17:17 IST

November 07, 2022 17:17 IST

Dexa excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Nov. 7) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Silver Bells (S.J. Sunil) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Galway Bay (H.M. Akshay) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Outlander (Ajinkya), Hilad (Zameer) 52, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Dalasan (Shubham) 52, 600/39. Worked well.

1000m: Pyrrhus (V. Bunde), Away She Goes (Shelar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and finished level.

1200m: Dexa (Shelar), Full Of Grace (V. Bunde) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former made up four lengths and easily finished level.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os Smiles Of Fortune (S.J. Sunil), Roderic O’ Connor/Striking Beauty (H.M. Akshay) 1-13, 800/57, 600/42. Former superior. 2/y/os Lazarus (C. Umesh), Alexandros (J. Chinoy) and Capitolium (Neeraj) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42. First name was pick. 2/y/os Capucine (Kirtish), Generosity (Navnath) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44. Pair easy. 2/y/o Opus Dei (V. Bunde), Flying Halo (Saba) and 2/y/o Big Red (Shelar) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. First and second names were level and finished five lengths ahead of the last named. 2/y/os Miranda (Chouhan), Ciana (Navnath) and Rush (Kirtish) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43. Miranda finished well ahead of others. Note Miranda.

Noted on November 6:

Inner sand.

600m: Exemplify (rb) 40. Easy. Majorella Blue (Zervan) 41. Easy.

800m: Dyf (Nirmal) 56, 600/42. Easy. Zarak (Merchant), Jack Bauer (Shubham) 55, 600/41. They finished level. Scaramanga (Zervan) 52, 600/38. Urged. Soup And Sandwich (Trevor) 1400/600m 52. Moved well.

1200m: My Princess (Trevor) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.

1400m: Moon Blessings (Trevor) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved attractively.

Mock race noted on the race track:

1200m: Dragoness (Parmar), Star (S.J. Sunil), Hooves Of Thunder (Peter) and Adonis (Dhebe) 1-11, 600/36. Dist, Shd and 5. Dragoness was slowly off by two lengths and won the race comfortably. Star jumped out well and ran a good race.

Second mock race: 1400m: Son Of A Gun (J. Chinoy), Supernatural (Trevor), Royal Blue (Bhawani) and Zbrowski (Kirtish) 1-29, 600/34. Dist, Dist and 3. Son Of A Gun won the race pillar to post. Supernatural who is in good shape was not urged and finished second.