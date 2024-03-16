Dexa and Field Of Dreams show out

March 16, 2024 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - Mumbai

Dexa and Field Of Dreams showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Mar. 16) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Art Collector (rb) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Chat (Nazil) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Vincero (C. Umesh), Odysseus (Neeraj) 57, 600/42. Pair easy.

1200m: Field Of Dreams (Sandesh), Sorrento Secret (P. Vinod) 1-19, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished two lengths ahead. Dexa (V. Bunde), Opus Dei (C.S. Jodha) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former who finished six lengths ahead, impressed. Treat (V. Bunde), Encantamento (Neeraj) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely.

