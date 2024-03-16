ADVERTISEMENT

Dexa and Field Of Dreams show out

March 16, 2024

Racing Correspondent

Dexa and Field Of Dreams showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Mar. 16) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Art Collector (rb) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Chat (Nazil) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Vincero (C. Umesh), Odysseus (Neeraj) 57, 600/42. Pair easy.

1200m: Field Of Dreams (Sandesh), Sorrento Secret (P. Vinod) 1-19, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished two lengths ahead. Dexa (V. Bunde), Opus Dei (C.S. Jodha) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former who finished six lengths ahead, impressed. Treat (V. Bunde), Encantamento (Neeraj) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely.

