Devils Magic, Shabelle and Bellator please

January 16, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Devils Magic, Shabelle and Bellator pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Jan. 16).

Outer sand:

1200m: Rapidus (Vaibhav) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved impressively. Amazing Attraction (Vaibhav) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Born King (Khurshad), Hoofed Wonder (Adarsh) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Knight In Hooves (Shinde), Priceless Gold (Suraj) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Former joined at 600m and finished a length ahead. Shabelle (Darshan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. In fine trim.

1400m: Devils Magic (Indrajeet), Winmylove (S. Shareef) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Former finished a length ahead. Bellator (Saqlain) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

1600m: Last Wish (S. John) 2-4, 1,400/1-47, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

Outer sand — Jan 15:

1600m: Karanveer (Darshan) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.