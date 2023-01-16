ADVERTISEMENT

Devils Magic, Shabelle and Bellator please

January 16, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Devils Magic, Shabelle and Bellator pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Jan. 16).

Outer sand:

1200m: Rapidus (Vaibhav) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved impressively. Amazing Attraction (Vaibhav) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Born King (Khurshad), Hoofed Wonder (Adarsh) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Knight In Hooves (Shinde), Priceless Gold (Suraj) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Former joined at 600m and finished a length ahead. Shabelle (Darshan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. In fine trim.

1400m: Devils Magic (Indrajeet), Winmylove (S. Shareef) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Former finished a length ahead. Bellator (Saqlain) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1600m: Last Wish (S. John) 2-4, 1,400/1-47, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

Outer sand — Jan 15:

1600m: Karanveer (Darshan) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US