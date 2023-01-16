HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devils Magic, Shabelle and Bellator please

January 16, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Devils Magic, Shabelle and Bellator pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Jan. 16).

Outer sand:

1200m: Rapidus (Vaibhav) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved impressively. Amazing Attraction (Vaibhav) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Born King (Khurshad), Hoofed Wonder (Adarsh) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Knight In Hooves (Shinde), Priceless Gold (Suraj) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Former joined at 600m and finished a length ahead. Shabelle (Darshan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. In fine trim.

1400m: Devils Magic (Indrajeet), Winmylove (S. Shareef) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Former finished a length ahead. Bellator (Saqlain) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

1600m: Last Wish (S. John) 2-4, 1,400/1-47, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

Outer sand — Jan 15:

1600m: Karanveer (Darshan) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.