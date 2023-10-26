ADVERTISEMENT

Devils Magic, Julio, Three Little Words, General Patton and Aquamatic please

October 26, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Devils Magic, Julio, Three Little Words, General Patton and Aquamatic pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Oct. 26).

Inner sand:

1200m: Julio (Darshan) 1-20, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Moved attractively. Galahad (Darshan) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Surf Rider - Light) (R. Ravi) 46. Easy. Mystical Air (Shreyas) 45. Moved freely. Magnus (S. Shareef) 46. Moved on the bit. Mega Success (Vivek) 45. In fine trim. Saigon (Darshan) 46. Easy. Helios (R. Pradeep), a 2-y-o (Fiero - Sunset) (A. Velu) 45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Three Little Words (S. Shareef), a 2-y-o (Gusto - Whistling Strait) (Tousif) 1-13.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Never Give In (Antony) 1-13, 600/43.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Sling Shot (Vivek), Recreator (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 44. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1400m: Devils Magic (Shreyas) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Impressed. Czar (Antony) 1-47, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Aquamatic (Jagadeesh), Limited Edition (B. Paswan) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 51.5. Former showed out. Isabelle (Likith), Victoria Doresaani (Rozario) 1-37, (1,400-600) 54.5. They took a good jump and finished level. Madam Rich (Saddam H), Dun It Again (Surya) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 55.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Tigerking (A. Velu), Ooh La La (Saddam H) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 55.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. General Patton (Jagadeesh) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 51.5. Impressed.

