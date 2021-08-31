Devils Magic, Comanche Brave, Royal Commander, and Megasthenes excel

Chennai:

31 August 2021 17:49 IST

Devils Magic, Comanche Brave, Royal Commander and Megasthenes excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Aug. 31).

Inner sand: 600m: Cape Cod (rb) 44. Fashion Of Stars (Shyam Kumar) 44.5. Easy.

800m: Dashing Beauty (R. Rupesh), Sweet Fragrance (Koshi Kumar) 56, 600/42. They finished together. Megasthenes (M. Bhaskar) 50.5, 600/38. The 7-y-o is in great heart. Comanche Brave (Shyam Kumar) 49, 600/36.5. Caught the eye. Avellino (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Multifaceted (K. Lakhan) 59, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Illustrious Ruler (rb), Prince Of Windsor (rb) 1-0.5, 600/47.5. Street Cat (Shahar Babu) 58.5, 600/43.5. Good. Moresco (P. Vikram) 59, 600/43.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Antigua (S. Sunil), Ms Boss (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/45.5 They moved together. Abilitare (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46. Eased up in the straight. Fun Lover (Shyam Kumar) 1-9, 800/52, 600/38. Moved impressively. Royal Commander (Farid Ansari) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. Pleased. Desert Force (C. Brisson) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Devils Magic (R. Rupesh) 1-1.5, 800/49, 600/38. An outstanding spurt of the day. Gift Of Perfection (Farid Ansari), Supreme Justice (Shyam Kumar) 1-15, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. They were extended and finished level. Renegade (Koshi Kumar) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/41.5. Strodeout well. Joanna (P. Vikram) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Easy. Waytogo (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/48.

1200m: Obsidian (D.S. Deora) 1-32, 1000/1-13, 800/56.5, 600/43. He moved well within himself. Katahdin (rb) 1-21, 1000/1-9, 800/57, 600/45. Speedy. My Triumph (Shahar Babu) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Blue Patent (rb), Wisaka (Shahar Babu) 1-30, 1000/1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/46.5.

Outer sand: 600m: Eagle Bluff (Yash Narredu) 44.5. Handy.

800m: Otus (Rajendra Singh) 59, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1000m: Penang (Kuldeep Singh) 1-12, 800/58, 600/45.5. Unextended. Queen Of Fame (Muzaffar Alam), Sprit Of Zion (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-17, 800/59, 600/44. They finished level. Galvarino (Nikhil Naidu) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Gallant Star (Ajeet Kumar), Innisbrook (J. Paswan) 1-15, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. A fit pair. Aretha (C. Umesh) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Wild Frank (rb), Reckoning (Kuldeep Singh) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. They moved together.